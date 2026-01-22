Sunita Williams Ends 27-Year NASA Career: A Look At Her Pension And Post-Retirement Benefits

Veteran NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has retired after a remarkable 27-year career, marking the end of an extraordinary journey in space exploration. The agency confirmed that her retirement took effect on December 27, 2025.

Her impressive journey included three missions aboard the International Space Station, setting multiple human spaceflight records, and logging 608 days in space - the second-highest cumulative total for a NASA astronaut. She has also completed nine spacewalks, spending 62 hours and 6 minutes outside the spacecraft-the most by any female astronaut and the fourth-highest overall in NASA's history. Now, the question on everybody's mind is what her life will be like after retirement.

How much pension will Sunita Williams get after retirement?

Sunita Williams won't receive a pension directly from NASA after retirement. Instead, she'll be eligible for a pension under the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), which is calculated based on her 27 years of service and average salary over her highest-paid three consecutive years. She's expected to receive around 1% of her high-3 average salary for each year of service, which could translate to a significant amount given her GS-15 pay grade and annual salary of approximately Rs 1.20-1.30 crore.

While the exact amount is not publicly disclosed, she might receive a federal pension estimated at approximately $43,200 annually (roughly Rs 36 lakh). She concluded a 27-year career with NASA, which also included credited time from her service as a US Navy captain.

In addition to her FERS pension, Williams will also receive benefits from the US Social Security Scheme, providing her with a separate monthly payment. Other benefits she'll retain include health insurance, life insurance, and her Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) savings.