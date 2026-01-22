From Classroom To Space: What Sunita Williams Studied And What Inspired Her

After nearly three decades of service, celebrated NASA astronaut Sunita Williams retired from the US space agency on December 27, 2025, bringing to a close one of the most accomplished careers in human spaceflight. Over 27 years, Williams flew three long-duration missions to the International Space Station (ISS), commanded the orbiting laboratory, and set multiple records that cemented her legacy as a trailblazer in space exploration.

She holds a bachelor's degree in physical science from the United States Naval Academy and a master's degree in engineering management from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. Her academic foundation, combined with years of operational experience in the US Navy, eventually paved the way for her selection as a NASA astronaut in 1998.

Speaking to students and audiences at the American Center in New Delhi, Williams reflected on how her early interests evolved over time. Recalling her childhood, she said watching space-related imagery on black-and-white television felt "amazing" and "cool," but becoming an astronaut did not initially seem like a realistic ambition. "I would never be doing anything like that," she said, explaining that her early fascination leaned more towards science fiction shows such as Star Trek.

Williams described herself as a focused student and athlete who never had a fixed roadmap. With a doctor for a father and a mother who loved animals, she initially aspired to become a veterinarian. "I really wanted to be a veterinarian. I love animals," she said, adding that she did not know the exact path she needed to follow after school. When she did not get into a specific college, a casual suggestion from her brother led her to join the military-a decision that changed the course of her life.

It was much later, after becoming a helicopter pilot, aircraft commander and test pilot, that Williams seriously considered spaceflight. A visit to NASA's Johnson Space Center and exposure to lunar landing training exercises proved decisive. "That was the first time when I had the opportunity to even think about going to space," she said, emphasising that young students do not need to have all the answers early in life.

Williams went on to spend 608 days in space, ranking second among NASA astronauts for cumulative time in orbit. She completed nine spacewalks totalling 62 hours and six minutes-the most by a woman-and became the first person to run a marathon in space. She also played key roles in underwater missions, astronaut training in Russia, and preparations for future Moon landings.

"Anyone who knows me knows that space is my absolute favorite place to be," Williams said. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman described her as "a trailblazer in human spaceflight," while colleagues praised her leadership and lasting impact on future generations of explorers