Watch: Sunita Williams Enjoys <i>Falooda</i> In Kerala, Internet Says, "Reserve That Table Forever"

Sunita Williams, an Indian-origin astronaut, visited Kerala, and her trip has captured hearts online. She recently made a stop at a falooda outlet in Kozhikode, where she can be seen enjoying the cold dessert, which is made with vermicelli. The video shows her in a peach-coloured t-shirt, having fun with people around her.

The video, which received massive traction with nearly 4 million views, was shared on Instagram by the outlet named Falooda Nation. "An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation," the outlet wrote.

"From space to our store, we're still in awe. So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her."

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The comment section of the video was flooded with praises for Williams. "The one who taught me to dream as high as the sky," one user wrote.

"Reserve that table forever like they did for Obama when he visited a restaurant," another said.

"Seriously guys, how humble and simple she is, yet the confidence in her body language and all really is something... Like that aura extra powerful," a third user stated.

Sunita Williams Retirement

Williams recently retired from NASA after 27 years of service. She completed three missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS), setting numerous human spaceflight records throughout her career.

"Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

"Her work advancing science and technology has laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and advancing toward Mars, and her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what's possible. Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement, and thank you for your service to NASA and our nation."