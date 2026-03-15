Venus And Jupiter To Appear Side By Side In Rare Sky Show This Summer

A rare celestial event will give skywatchers an opportunity to see two of the brightest planets appear extremely close to each other in the evening sky. On 9 June 2026, Venus and Jupiter will move so close together that the distance between them will appear similar to the width of a little finger held at arm's length. The event is expected to be clearly visible to the naked eye and can be observed in the weeks leading up to the date, reported BBC.

Starting in late March 2026, the distance between Venus and Jupiter will begin to decrease. During this time, Venus will gradually move out of the Sun's glare and become visible in the evening sky.

The planet will set in the west shortly after sunset, so it will be necessary to wait until the Sun has completely set to view it. In the coming weeks, Venus will be visible above the horizon after sunset for longer periods than before.

Jupiter, on the other hand, will gradually move closer to sunlight and is expected to disappear by mid-June. It will then re-emerge as a visible morning planet in the autumn of 2026.

Over time, the two planets will appear to move closer to each other in the sky. By early summer, it will appear as if these two celestial bodies are briefly passing each other in the night sky.

Those who start observing the sky in late March or early April 2026 will be able to see the gradual change in the positions of these two planets every night until June 9th.

Although this event will occur during the relatively bright summer months, both Venus and Jupiter are extremely bright planets. Their brilliance will make them easily visible even in the increasing twilight of May and June.

This spectacle will not be limited to just one day. The two planets will appear close to each other in the sky for several days and weeks before and after June 9th.

June 9th, 2026, will be the day when the two planets will appear closest. At that time, Venus and Jupiter will be separated by approximately 1.6 degrees, which is the distance in the sky that is approximately the width of a small finger when the hand is stretched out straight.

Shortly after sunset on the evening of June 9th, Venus and Jupiter will appear low in the western sky. There will be approximately an hour between sunset and their descent below the horizon.

It is important to never look directly at the sun. Therefore, viewing the planets should only be attempted after the sun has completely set.

If there is a clear and open horizon in the west, free from obstructions like buildings or trees, the chances of seeing this event will be higher.

These two planets will appear around the twin stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini. Although these stars may be difficult to see due to the bright evening light, Venus and Jupiter will be much brighter than them and will be easily visible.

Venus will appear brighter and will be slightly above Jupiter as it moves northwest after sunset.

Both planets will be so bright that they can be easily seen with the naked eye. In fact, binoculars or telescopes should only be used if the observer is an experienced user of such equipment.

Looking westward with binoculars or telescopes immediately after sunset can be risky, as accidentally looking directly at the sun can cause serious eye damage.

Therefore, for most people, observing the sky with the naked eye will be the safest and best way to enjoy this rare celestial conjunction of Venus and Jupiter.