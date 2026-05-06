This Woman Literally Couldn't Hear Men And It Wasn't By Choice

A woman in Xiamen, China, woke up one morning to discover she could no longer hear her boyfriend's voice. As Forbes reports, the cause was not a relationship problem but a rare medical condition called reverse slope hearing loss.

The condition affects a person's ability to pick up low-frequency sounds, which is precisely where most male voices sit on the sound spectrum. This meant the woman could still hear higher-pitched sounds and voices perfectly well, but anything in the lower range had simply vanished.

The name comes from the shape the condition produces on an audiogram, a chart doctors use to map a patient's hearing across different pitches. Most hearing loss slopes downward on this chart, reflecting a loss of higher frequencies. In this case, the slope runs the other way.

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Forbes notes that the condition is not strictly limited to men's voices. Women with deeper voices may fall into the same inaudible range, while men who speak at a higher pitch might still be heard clearly. It is also worth pointing out that low-frequency sounds extend well beyond human speech, covering everything from the low rumble of a tuba to distant thunder.

What makes this condition particularly tricky is how easily it goes undetected. People tend to notice the loss of sharp, piercing sounds far more quickly than the gradual disappearance of deeper ones, meaning sufferers can go years without a diagnosis.

Doctors say the condition can be triggered by several causes, including Meniere's disease, viral infections, kidney failure and changes in pressure around the brain. Where the damage is permanent, hearing aids can offer meaningful relief. As for the woman's boyfriend, doctors confirmed he should not take it personally.