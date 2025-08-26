This New Weight Loss Drug Beats All Current Treatments In New Clinical Trial

A new weight-loss drug called ecnoglutide is showing promising results in clinical trials, potentially outperforming existing treatments. Known as a GLP-1 receptor agonist, ecnoglutide works similarly to well-known drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are widely used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

In a recent phase 3 clinical trial conducted by researchers in China, ecnoglutide demonstrated equal or superior performance compared to dulaglutide, another drug in the same category. These medications mimic the natural GLP-1 hormone in the body, which helps control blood sugar levels, reduce appetite, slow digestion, and boost insulin production.

What sets ecnoglutide apart is its ability to specifically activate the cAMP pathway, a crucial part of the body's mechanism for weight regulation and metabolic control. Unlike other GLP-1 drugs, which affect multiple chemical pathways, ecnoglutide is engineered to target only the cAMP route, potentially reducing side effects and improving effectiveness.

If further trials confirm its benefits, ecnoglutide could become a major advancement in the fight against obesity and type 2 diabetes.

"Both doses of ecnoglutide were well tolerated. These results suggest that ecnoglutide might offer a new treatment option for type 2 diabetes," write the researchers in their published paper.

A clinical trial involving 621 participants aged 18 to 75 with type 2 diabetes tested the effects of ecnoglutide versus dulaglutide, both taken weekly alongside metformin over one year. While both drugs effectively lowered blood sugar levels, participants on ecnoglutide lost nearly twice as much weight compared to those on dulaglutide. Researchers suggest that ecnoglutide could be the more effective and potentially more affordable option, even at lower doses. Some participants experienced side effects like nausea and diarrhoea, though these symptoms generally reduced over time. The findings highlight ecnoglutide's promise as a next-generation treatment for diabetes and weight management.

"Apart from glycaemic effects, both doses of ecnoglutide induced statistically significantly greater reductions in bodyweight, waist circumference, hip circumference, and triglycerides, all of which are cardiovascular risk factors, than dulaglutide," write the researchers.