Study Finds Vitamin B3 Could Reduce Effect Of Cancer Therapy

Many people take vitamin B3 to boost energy, including cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. However, new research suggests that this common supplement may have an unexpected effect, as it could also help cancer cells survive treatment.

Researchers at the Case Western Reserve School found that vitamin B3 supports the production of NAD+, a molecule essential for cell metabolism and repair. While this process is beneficial for healthy cells, cancer cells can also take advantage of it.

The study revealed that pancreatic cancer cells rely on vitamin B3 derivatives to evade treatments that normally kill them. This situation is all the more concerning because this cancer often presents late and has a five-year survival rate of only 13 percent.

Effect Of Vitamin B3 On Cancer Treatment

Researchers have identified three key mechanisms through which vitamin B3 may impact cancer treatment.

First, this vitamin doesn't distinguish between healthy and cancerous cells, which could strengthen tumors that are supposed to be eliminated through chemotherapy.

Second, vitamin B3 reduces oxidative stress in the body. This is generally considered beneficial, but chemotherapy increases this stress and destroys cancer cells. Reducing stress may give cancer cells a chance to survive.

Third, this vitamin helps protect against DNA damage. This is important because chemotherapy inhibits the growth and spread of cancer cells by damaging their DNA.

Researchers' Response

Jordan Winter, the study's lead author, explained that they expected this vitamin to protect normal tissues, but there was also the possibility that it could also protect cancer cells during treatment. He stated that their goal was to understand whether this was indeed the case, especially when cancer treatments aim to eliminate tumors by causing intense stress.

He also stated that the consistency and effectiveness of the results were surprising, suggesting that this aspect could play an important role in cancer treatment.

The researchers are now planning to study other vitamins that may have similar effects. According to Winter, his team wants to study products that are believed to enhance longevity through similar mechanisms, and they hope to find some similarities.

The researchers advise doctors to ask cancer patients about the supplements they are taking to help make informed treatment decisions.

He also clarified that these findings do not apply to healthy people. According to Winter, if these results hold true in real life, vitamin B3 supplements could be beneficial for most people.

He explained that while some people with cancer may experience negative effects, most people without cancer may benefit from them. He emphasised that the effects of vitamin B3 depend on the specific situation in which it is used.