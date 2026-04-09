Government Of Telangana Declares Cancer A Notifiable Disease: Doctors Explain What It Means And Why It Matters

In a major public health move, the Government of Telangana has declared Cancer a notifiable disease, making it mandatory for healthcare providers to report every diagnosed case. At a time when cancer cases are steadily rising across India, experts say this step could play a crucial role in improving early detection, treatment access, and overall outcomes. According to Dr Jyoti Anand, Additional Director, Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, Cancer is among the leading causes of death globally, and India is no exception. The burden of non-communicable diseases is increasing, with cancer emerging as a major contributor to both mortality and morbidity.

Why Cancer Is A Growing Concern

The top five cancers in men and women account for 47.2% of all cancers; these cancers can be prevented, screened for and/or detected early and treated at an early stage. This could significantly reduce the death rate from these cancers. Common cancers in India include:

Breast and cervical cancers in women

Oral and lung cancers in men

There is also a noticeable shift towards lifestyle-related cancers such as colorectal and prostate cancer. "Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Many of the top cancers can be prevented, screened for, or detected early. Early diagnosis and timely treatment can significantly reduce mortality," says Dr Anand.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh Government Likely To Declare Cancer As A Notifiable Disease For Early Detection, Treatment Access

What Does 'Notifiable Disease' Mean?

"Telangana government has made cancer a notifiable disease. It means all healthcare providers must report all in-situ(pre-cancerous) and invasive cancers to a centralised portal within one month of diagnosis. It is now mandatory for all public and private hospitals, labs, health care facilities and registrars of births and deaths in the State to report such cases," Dr Anand explains. By doing this the objective is to Know the actual burden of the disease. In Telangana, this includes:

Public and private hospitals

Laboratories

Healthcare facilities

Registrars of births and deaths

All cases, including pre-cancerous (in-situ) and invasive cancers, must be reported within one month of diagnosis. This step aims to create a reliable, real-time database of cancer cases across the state.

Why This Move Matters

One of the biggest challenges in cancer care in India is the lack of accurate and comprehensive data. With better data, policymakers and healthcare providers can:

Identify high-risk regions

Track cancer trends

Strengthen screening programmes

Improve infrastructure where needed

Addressing Key Challenges In Cancer Care

India's cancer care system faces several persistent issues:

Late detection: Many cancers are diagnosed at advanced stages

High mortality rates: Especially in cancers like oral cancer in men

Regional disparities: Differences in incidence due to lifestyle and environmental factors

High treatment costs: Making care inaccessible for many

Social stigma: Delays in seeking diagnosis and treatment

Shortage of specialists and infrastructure

By mandating reporting, Telangana aims to tackle these gaps more effectively.

A Step Towards Early Detection And Prevention

Experts say one of the biggest advantages of this move is the potential for early diagnosis. "With proper data, we can identify modifiable risk factors, improve awareness, and implement screening programmes more effectively," Dr Anand explains. Early detection is key because many cancers are treatable if caught in time.

Strengthening Healthcare Systems

Welcoming the move by Telangana Government, Dr Sachin Marda, Senior Consultant Oncologist, Clinical Director and Robotic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, highlighted its broader impact. "Making cancer a notifiable disease will help in tracking cases more effectively. If a particular cancer has higher incidence in a specific district, resources can be allocated accordingly," Dr Marda says.

He also pointed out that Telangana now joins states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, and Haryana in adopting this approach. "This will enable a coordinated healthcare model, linking central institutes with primary health centres, and ensuring patients receive care aligned with standard guidelines," he adds.

Also read: AIIMS-Trained Doctor Shares 5 Practical Ways To Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Tackling Lifestyle Risks And Prevention

A significant proportion of cancers are linked to lifestyle factors such as:

Tobacco use

Smoking

Alcohol consumption

Poor diet

"Around 70 percent of cancers are preventable through appropriate measures," says Dr Marda. With better data, targeted awareness campaigns and prevention strategies can be rolled out in high-risk areas.

Reducing Stigma And Improving Support

Beyond medical care, this initiative could also help address the social side of cancer.

Increasing awareness

Reducing myths and stigma

Encouraging timely treatment

"Educating healthcare providers, survivors, and communities will help reduce stigma and improve treatment compliance," Dr Anand notes. Counselling and psychosocial support can also be strengthened for patients and families.

The Bigger Picture

A robust cancer registry will allow overall tracking of organ-specific cancer trends, monitoring of mortality rates, better policy planning and efficient resource allocation. "It reflects a strong commitment to advancing cancer care, promoting awareness, and improving survival outcomes," says Dr Marda.

Declaring cancer a notifiable disease is more than just a policy change, it is a step towards building a stronger, data-driven healthcare system. By improving reporting, awareness, and early detection, Telangana is laying the groundwork for better cancer care and outcomes. In the long run, this move could help save lives by ensuring that cancer is detected earlier, treated effectively, and managed with greater precision across the state