Small Boy's Emotional Video Of "Feeling Wind In Hair" After Cancer Recovery Goes Viral

A young boy named Lewie, who battled acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), has touched millions online with a simple, powerful moment of "feeling the wind in his hair" again. Shared on Instagram by his mother, Katie Johnston, the video captures him smiling and laughing after facing a tough journey of cancer diagnosis and treatment. The clip has moved online viewers worldwide.

"Just a boy feeling the wind in his hair after losing it to cancer," read the text on the video, which reached over 3.5 million users. More than 550,000 users liked it, and thousands commented on it.

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Watch the video here:

Lewie's cancer treatment led to hair loss, a common side effect of chemotherapy. Chemotherapy can cause hair loss, and regrowth may take time. Multiple articles suggest that hair texture and colour may change temporarily. Hence, it's essential to be gentle with new hair, using mild shampoos and avoiding heat styling.

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Social Media Reaction

"Nothing is better than a child's laugh. God is good," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Pure happiness after so much struggle may god bless him with health and endless joy," wrote another user.

"God bless you and your mom sweet boy. May your days be filled with health, love and joy. In Jesus name we pray for a full recovery. Amen," a third user prayed for the family.

"For the sake of that smile, may God never let him and all children fall ill again," wrote another user.