Study Finds How 'Fortunate' Earth Became Suitable For Life

An incredibly "fortunate" cosmic accident is probably the reason behind life on Earth. According to a new study, when our planet was being formed, it achieved something that other plants usually miss. The "exception" allowed the planet to retain the essential elements like phosphorus and nitrogen, which are vital for DNA, cell membranes, and energy transfer.

A team of scientists found that for habitability, there must be sufficient phosphorus and nitrogen present when the planet's core is formed.

What is core formation?

The young planets are often partially or fully molten before formation. When the process starts, metals go inward to form a core. Meanwhile, the lighter particles move to the surface.

Researchers have identified a narrow range of oxygen levels, dubbed the "chemical Goldilocks zone," that's crucial for retaining phosphorus and nitrogen in a planet's mantle and crust.

They say that Earth's oxygen levels fell perfectly within this range, making it an ideal candidate for life. Too little oxygen locks phosphorus away with iron, while too much oxygen causes nitrogen to escape into space.

The chemical makeup of a planet's host star influences its potential for life. "During the formation of a planet's core, there needs to be exactly the right amount of oxygen present so that phosphorus and nitrogen can remain on the surface of the planet," study lead author Craig Walton, of ETH Zurich in Switzerland, said in a statement.

The study, published February 9 in the journal Nature Astronomy, was led by Craig Walton, a postdoc at the Centre for Origin and Prevalence of Life at ETH Zurich, and ETH professor Maria Schonbachler.

"Our models clearly show that the Earth is precisely within this range," Walton said in the statement. "If we had had just a little more or a little less oxygen during core formation, there would not have been enough phosphorus or nitrogen for the development of life."

The findings suggest that Earth's habitability might be a rare exception rather than the norm. And the experts can use these findings in their search for life on exoplanets with similar chemical profiles.