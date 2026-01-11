Solar Orbiter Watches Sun's Most Hyperactive Region For Record 94 Days: "Milestone In Solar Physics"

Astronomers have announced a new record for the longest continuous observation of a single active region on the Sun. An international team of researchers tracked the hyperactive region, designated NOAA 13664, for a record 94 consecutive days in 2024, which is considered a milestone in solar physics. This continuous observation, made possible by coordinating NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and ESA's Solar Orbiter, allowed researchers to see the region develop over three solar rotations.

As per Science Alert, the region was monitored from its birth on the far side of the Sun on April 16, 2024, until its decay after July 18, 2024. This spanned three full solar rotations, far exceeding the typical two-week window usually available to Earth-based observers.

During the 94-day period, the region unleashed 969 flares, including 38 powerful X-class and 146 M-class events. This included the solar eruptions that triggered the historic G5-level geomagnetic storms and widespread auroras on Earth in May 2024.

"It's a milestone in solar physics. This is the longest continuous series of images ever created for a single active region," said Ioannis Kontogiannis, a solar physicist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich), who helped lead the effort, in a statement.

Published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, the study provides a "cradle-to-grave" look at how complex magnetic structures develop, which is critical for improving future space weather forecasts as the Sun approaches the peak of Solar Cycle 25 later in 2026.

Notably, the sun's active regions are hard to track since they spin out of Earth's view quickly. But the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter mission has helped scientists continuously monitor these regions since 2020, shedding light on how solar eruptions cause geomagnetic storms on Earth. However, predicting eruption sizes remains a challenge, affecting planning for potential Earth impacts.

NOAA 13664, a recent active region, emerged on the sun's far side on April 16, 2024, caused chaos on Earth, and died after rotating out of sight on July 18, 2024. Researchers hope their data will help scientists better track solar weather and its effects on Earth.

"We live with this star, so it's really important we observe it and try to understand how it works and how it affects our environment," Kontogiannis added.