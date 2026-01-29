Rare Blood-Red Aurora Lights Up Ladakh Sky After Powerful Solar Storm Strikes Earth

A striking blood-red aurora illuminated the high-altitude skies over the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO) in Hanle, Ladakh, on the nights of 19 and 20 January, in a rare display caused by powerful space weather activity. The all-sky camera at the observatory, operated by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), captured the intense glow as charged solar particles collided with Earth's magnetic field at high altitudes.

Scientists said this was the sixth time during the current solar cycle that such an intense red aurora has been seen at Hanle, a region famed for its dark skies and clear atmospheric conditions. The unusual spectacle resulted from a strong geomagnetic storm that began in the early hours of 20 January following the arrival of a coronal mass ejection (CME) launched from the Sun on 18 January.

From 19–21 January, the all-sky camera at #IAOHanle captured a breathtaking sight — aurorae illuminating the night sky over #Ladakh.



Triggered by a powerful geomagnetic storm following a coronal mass ejection from the Sun, this rare display marks a striking start to 2026.… pic.twitter.com/b0mMtYhqN8 — DSTIndia (@IndiaDST) January 23, 2026

The CME was associated with an X1.9-class solar flare from Active Region 14341 near the centre of the solar disk. It was expelled at high speed and interacted with Earth's magnetosphere, driving geomagnetic activity to a G4 severity level on the NOAA scale - classified as "severe" and capable of producing auroras far from polar regions.

The deep red colour of the aurora was caused by the excitation of oxygen atoms high in Earth's upper atmosphere, a process amplified by the energetic particles carried by the CME.

Displays such as this are rare at the latitude of Ladakh, usually reserved for high polar regions. The event underscores the dynamic nature of the Sun-Earth connection and the growing importance of monitoring space weather impacts.

Observers and scientists alike were captivated by the spectacle, with authorities emphasising the value of continuous monitoring and research at facilities like Hanle for understanding and preparing for intense solar activity.