Small Daily Changes May Cut Heart Attack And Stroke Risk, Study Finds

Making small improvements to your sleep, diet and exercise habits each day could reduce your risk of serious heart problems, according to new research from the University of Sydney.

The study, which followed 53,242 people with an average age of 63 over eight years, found that adding just 11 more minutes of sleep, an extra four and a half minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, and an additional quarter cup of vegetables per day was linked to a 10 per cent reduction in the risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes and heart failure.

The researchers were keen to examine how these three factors work together, after earlier studies had linked each one individually to better heart health.

"We show that combining small changes in a few areas of our lives can have a surprisingly large positive impact on our cardiovascular health," said nutritional scientist Nicholas Koemel. "This is very encouraging news because making a few small, combined changes is likely more achievable and sustainable for most people when compared with attempting major changes in a single behaviour."

Sleep and physical activity levels were tracked using wearable devices, while dietary habits were recorded through questionnaires. The team also accounted for other risk factors such as age, sex, smoking and alcohol consumption.

For those looking to go further, the study found that 8 to 9 hours of sleep per night, at least 42 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per day, and a good quality diet were together linked to a 57 per cent reduction in major cardiovascular events, compared with the least healthy profile in the study.

Moderate-to-vigorous activity was defined as anything from a brisk walk to climbing stairs or carrying shopping bags. A healthy diet, meanwhile, was characterised by higher intake of fruit, vegetables, fish and wholegrains, and lower consumption of processed meats and sugary drinks.

The researchers also noted that these three behaviours influence one another. Better exercise, for instance, tends to improve sleep quality, meaning the benefits may be interconnected.

Senior author and epidemiologist Emmanuel Stamatakis said the team plans to use the findings to develop digital tools to help people build and maintain healthier habits in their everyday lives.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. The study's authors hope their findings will encourage people not to dismiss small lifestyle adjustments as insignificant.

"Making even modest shifts in our daily routines is likely to have cardiovascular benefits as well as create opportunities for further changes in the long run," said Koemel.

The research has been published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.