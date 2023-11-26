Scientists Discover A New Dinosaur Species From Footprints In Brazil

The discovery was published in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research. (Representational Image)

A new species of dinosaur has been identified in Brazil after footprints found in the city of Araraquara were studied, BBC reported.

In the 1980s, amidst the vast expanse of Brazil's Botucatu Formation, an Italian priest and palaeontologist named Giuseppe Leonardi stumbled upon a remarkable discovery - a series of dinosaur footprints, later dubbed "trackways" by scientists. These fossilized imprints, preserved in the region's ancient sandstones, offered a tantalizing glimpse into the past, hinting at the presence of an unknown dinosaur species.

Driven by curiosity and a passion for palaeontology, Leonardi meticulously collected and documented these trackways, ensuring their preservation for future study. In 1984, he generously donated the specimens to Brazil's Museum of Earth Sciences, where they awaited further analysis.

Years of meticulous examination and comparison with existing dinosaur track records revealed a startling truth: these footprints were unlike any previously discovered. The unique characteristics, including long, slender toes and a wide stride, suggested an agile, desert-dwelling dinosaur.

In a groundbreaking study published in 2023, a team of scientists led by Leonardi officially named this new species Farlowichnus rapidus, meaning "Fast Farlow's track." Based on their analysis, Farlowichnus rapidus was a small, speedy carnivore that roamed the arid landscapes of early Cretaceous Brazil, approximately 125 million years ago.

The new species, called Farlowichnus rapidus, was a small carnivorous animal about the size of a modern-day seriema bird, or about 60-90 cm (2-3 feet) tall, according to researchers.

The discovery of Farlowichnus rapidus highlights the importance of preserving and carefully studying fossil trackways, as they can provide invaluable insights into the diversity and behaviour of ancient dinosaurs. These footprints offer a silent testament to the remarkable adaptations and resilience of life in Earth's prehistoric past.

The discovery was published in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research.

"From the large distance between the footprints found, it is possible to deduce that it was a very fast reptile that ran across the ancient dunes," the geological service said in a statement.

The early Cretaceous period stretched from 100 to 145 million years ago.

The footprints are different from all other known dinosaur footprints, said MCTer palaeontologist Rafael Costa.