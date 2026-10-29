Paper Straws Are More Harmful For Environment Than Plastic: Study

Long championed as the eco-friendly alternative to plastic straws, paper straws may actually pose serious environmental risks. A recent Korean study revealed that paper straws have a much greater carcinogenic (cancer-causing) impact during their life cycle, through the course of manufacturing, use and disposal. The study found that paper straws have a modelled carcinogenic impact 6.33 times higher than conventional plastic straws.

Commissioned by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, the study published last week by Representative Kim Wi-sang of the People Power Party compared four types of straws: conventional plastic, paper, biodegradable plastic and bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE). Bio-PE scored worst at 16.18 times the plastic figure, followed by paper and biodegradable plastic at 3.34 times.

Bio-PE is made from plant sources such as sugarcane but is chemically identical to conventional polyethylene and does not biodegrade. It is distinct from biodegradable plastic.

The assessment also factored in how discarded straws are treated as waste. Based on national waste statistics, researchers assumed that 73.6 per cent of used straws were incinerated, while the remaining 26.4 per cent ended up in landfills.

It is important to note that the figure is a life-cycle estimate based on emissions from manufacture, use and disposal. It is not a measure of cancer risk to people using the straws.

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Kim called out the South Korean government for its 'greenwashing' policy,' highlighting that using ineffective alternatives was not the right way to protect the environment.

“The government must acknowledge the failure of its greenwashing policy, which fixated on ineffective substitute materials, and avoid repeating it,” Kim said. “Policy should focus on reducing the overall use of disposable products.”

Straws of every material are difficult to recycle, the study found. Their small size makes them hard to sort, and coatings and adhesives add to the problem. Researchers said a blanket ban on plastic straws alone is not appropriate. They recommended that stores not hand out any disposable straw by default and provide one only on request.