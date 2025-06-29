Korean Scientists Develop Memory Device That Vanishes In Water

In a major scientific breakthrough, South Korean researchers have developed a biodegradable memory device that dissolves in water. Scientists at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) combined strong data storage capabilities and full biodegradability to address the e-waste problem, which has become a big environmental concern in recent years.

The new molecular structure is called PCL-TEMPO, which combines TEMPO -- a functional organic molecule capable of storing electrical information-with polycaprolactone (PCL), a biodegradable polymer. This novel design enables both electrical signal storage and natural degradation to be achieved within a single molecular system.

"This achievement is technologically significant as it marks the first example of integrating physical self-destruction into a high-performance organic memory device," said Dr Sangho Cho, one of the lead scientists of the project.

"In the future, we aim to evolve this into an 'intelligent transient electronic device' by incorporating self-healing and photo-responsive capabilities, accelerating the commercialisation of next-generation bioelectronics and eco-friendly devices," said Dr Sangho.

Apart from being environment-friendly, the device successfully retained stored data for more than 10,000 seconds and distinguished between On and Off states over one million cycles.

"Moreover, the device showed no degradation after more than 250 write-erase cycles or after being bent over 3,000 times, an exceptional combination of durability and performance for an organic electronic device," the study highlighted.

The memory chip can be safely implanted in the human body and is designed to degrade only when needed. The researchers can control the thickness and composition to control when degradation begins. Once the outer layer dissolves, the material vanishes in water in about three days, leaving no residue behind.

Plastic that vanishes

Earlier this month, Japanese scientists also announced the development of a new type of plastic that dissolves in seawater, potentially offering a breakthrough in dealing with ocean pollution.

The researchers revealed that the new material leaves behind nitrogen and phosphorus, which microbes can metabolise and plants can absorb. It is non-toxic for humans, has fire-resistant capabilities and does not release carbon dioxide.