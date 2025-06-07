Japanese Scientists Develop Plastic That Vanishes In Seawater

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Japanese scientists create a new plastic that dissolves quickly in seawater without residue. This plastic matches the strength of traditional petroleum-based materials but breaks down safely. While non-toxic and beneficial for soil, it requires careful management to avoid ecosystem overload.

Japanese scientists have developed a new type of plastic that dissolves quickly in seawater, leaving no harmful residue, potentially offering a breakthrough in dealing with ocean pollution. Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo developed the new plastic material that has the strength of conventional petroleum-based plastics but breaks down into its original components when exposed to salt.

"This new plastic is a culmination of his three decades of pioneering work as an expert in materials called supramolecular polymers," the researchers highlighted.

As per project lead Takuzo Aida, his team sought to discover a combination of compounds that would create a supramolecular material with good mechanical strength, but that can break down quickly under the right conditions into non-toxic compounds and elements.

After going through a series of compounds, the researchers settled upon a combination of sodium hexametaphosphate (a common food additive) and guanidinium ion-based monomers (used for fertilisers and soil conditioners).

"Screening molecules can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. But we found the combination early on, which made us think, 'This could actually work'," said Mr Aida.

Also Read | US Researcher Proposes Detonating Massive Nuclear Bomb Under Ocean To Save Earth

The researchers revealed that the new material leaves behind nitrogen and phosphorus, which microbes can metabolise and plants can absorb. It is non-toxic for humans, has fire-resistant capabilities and does not release carbon dioxide. However, Mr Aida cautioned that despite the benefits, careful management was required.

"While these elements can enrich soil, they could also overload coastal ecosystems with nutrients, which are associated with algal blooms that disrupt entire ecosystems."

Menace of microplastics

Microplastics, the tiny pieces of plastic smaller than five millimetres, have been spotted, ranging from the Mariana Trench to Mount Everest. They are found in human brains, placentas, and the bellies of fish deep in the ocean.

Scientists have demanded that a global emergency be declared as microplastic pollution poses a serious threat to the health and well-being of all life on the planet.