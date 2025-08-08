How To Use 'SQ3R' Method For Exam Preparation

For exam preparation, effective reading and information retention are essential. The pressure to do well can feel overwhelming, and students often struggle to understand and retain complex topics. With the right approach, students can tackle these challenges and reach academic success.

The SQ3R method is a helpful technique that allows students to engage with study materials, build a solid foundation of knowledge, and remember information better.



By using this method in their study routine, students can gain a deeper understanding of the material, reduce stress, and increase their confidence, which leads to improved exam performance. The The SQ3R method helps you read better and remember information for a long time.

According to the University of Pittsburgh, SQ3R stands for Survey, Question, Read, Recite, and Review.

Survey

Start by surveying the topic. Look at headings, subheadings, images, and other visual aids. For example, if you're reading about pollution, look at the subheadings such as "Types of Pollution," "Causes," and "Solutions." This step helps you grasp the topic's structure and content.

Question

Write down questions that come to mind while you survey the topic. Create questions based on the headings and subheadings. For the pollution topic, you might ask: "What is pollution?", "What are the types of pollution?", "What are the causes of pollution?", and "What are the solutions to pollution?" Write down the answers to your questions in your own words.

Read

Next, read the topic thoroughly. Find the answers to the questions you wrote. Read each section in detail, noting important points. Using the pollution example, read about the different types of pollution, their causes, and solutions.

Recite

Recite the answers to yourself, either out loud or in your own words. This step will help you understand and remember the information better. For the pollution topic, try explaining the answers to yourself, like "Pollution is...", "The types of pollution are...", and so on.

Review

Finally, review your answers to ensure you've addressed all the questions. This last step helps reinforce the information in your long-term memory, making it easier to recall later.

By following the SQ3R method, you can understand and retain complex topics more effectively. By adding the SQ3R method to your reading routine, you'll read more efficiently, retain information better, and achieve your academic or professional goals.