NASA scientists are studying unusual rock formations on Mars that look like potato chips, with curled and uneven shapes appearing to be embedded in the planet's bedrock. The researchers are trying to understand how these formations developed and what materials they are made of, according to Fox News.

The development was reported in NASA's "Curiosity" blog on November 11. NASA's Curiosity rover, which has been exploring Mars since 2012, examined the formations last week while carrying out a drilling campaign at a location nicknamed "Nazca".

According to NASA, the Nazca site is situated in a region of Mars where scientists have identified unusual disk-shaped structures within the bedrock. Describing the area, the NASA blog said, "This is an area characterised by bedrock containing disk-shaped (or, in a liberal interpretation, potato-chip shaped) crystal forms."

Images captured of the Martian surface show irregular, curled structures that appear to be part of the surrounding rock. Some of these formations have shapes similar to potato chips.

One of the main goals of the investigation is to "better characterise these chip-shaped features." To study them further, samples collected from the Nazca drilling site were sent to Curiosity's Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument. The onboard laboratory is designed to examine the chemical composition of samples collected on Mars.

The rover also planned to use its laser-equipped ChemCam instrument to study a crystal-shaped formation named "Colca". This examination is intended to help scientists learn more about the chemical makeup of the structure.

In addition, researchers planned to use the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), a camera attached to Curiosity's robotic arm, to capture close-up pictures of the formations at night. The camera would use white-light and ultraviolet LED lamps to photograph the unusual structures.