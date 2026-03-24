Millions Of iPhones At Risk After Dangerous Spyware Leak: Report

A major cybersecurity threat has emerged after a powerful iPhone hacking tool, known as DarkSword, was leaked online, raising concerns about the safety of millions of Apple users worldwide, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The spyware was recently published on GitHub, making it widely accessible. Security experts warn that the tool is easy to use and does not require advanced technical knowledge, allowing even inexperienced hackers to launch attacks, as per the news report.

Researchers from iVerify revealed that the leaked files are simple and can be deployed within minutes. Once used, the spyware can extract sensitive data from targeted devices, including contacts, messages, call logs, and stored passwords.

The threat mainly affects iPhones and iPads running older versions of Apple's software, particularly iOS 18. Experts from Google also confirmed that the exploit works effectively on outdated systems, increasing the risk for users who have not installed recent updates.

Apple has acknowledged the issue and urged users to update their devices immediately. The company stated that its latest software versions are protected against this exploit and recommended enabling Lockdown Mode for additional security.

According to available data, a large portion of Apple devices are still running older operating systems. With more than 2.5 billion active devices globally, this could leave hundreds of millions vulnerable to potential cyberattacks.

Experts believe the public release of DarkSword could lead to a surge in hacking attempts in the coming weeks. They strongly advise users to update their devices and remain cautious of suspicious links or websites.

The incident highlights growing concerns over the rapid spread of advanced hacking tools and the risks posed by outdated software.