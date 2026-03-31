Apple's 'Hide My Email' Protects Users From Apps, Not Police

Apple's email privacy feature is designed to shield users from apps and websites, but recent court records show it does not offer the same protection from law enforcement agencies, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The tool, known as Hide My Email, is part of Apple's iCloud+ offering. It allows users to create random email addresses that forward messages to their personal inbox, helping limit the sharing of real email addresses with third parties. Apple has stated that it does not read the content of forwarded emails.

However, documents reviewed by TechCrunch indicate that this privacy layer does not prevent authorities from identifying users when legally required. In one case, the Federal Bureau of Investigation requested account information from Apple during an investigation into an alleged threatening email linked to Alexis Wilkins.

Apple provided details including the account holder's name, primary email address and records of multiple anonymised email aliases associated with the account. In a separate investigation, Homeland Security Investigations also obtained user data from Apple in connection with a suspected identity fraud case.

Apple continues to promote privacy across its services, including the use of end to end encryption in certain areas. However, some information stored by the company, such as user identity details and unencrypted communications, can still be accessed through legal processes.

The developments highlight the limits of email based privacy tools. Many emails remain unencrypted, making them accessible under lawful requests. As a result, more users are turning to secure messaging platforms like Signal for greater privacy. Apple has not commented publicly on the matter.