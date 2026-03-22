Magnetic Storm Triggers Stunning Green Aurora Across Russia

The skies over Russia recently turned into a stunning display of green lights as a magnetic storm lit up the atmosphere. The rare and beautiful sight was shared by the Russian Embassy in Kenya on social media, drawing attention from viewers online.

The embassy stated in its post that the northern lights shone in the skies over Russia due to a powerful magnetic storm on Earth. Two photos were shared with the post, clearly showing the green aurora lights scattered across the dark night sky.

The photos captured the lights in striking clarity and vivid detail, creating a stunning sight against the dark sky.

Check Out The Post Here:

The skies over #Russia were lit up by powerful northern lights as a result of a magnetic storm that began on Earth. pic.twitter.com/5y1KiZarmv — Russian Embassy in Kenya/Посольство России в Кении (@russembkenya) March 21, 2026

Sky Illuminated By Natural Phenomenon

The beauty of the northern lights, known as the aurora borealis, was clearly visible in the photos. The green glow added to the scene, making it a captivating and impressive sight.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral and attracted attention. Many users praised the natural phenomenon, calling the photos of the glowing green sky extremely beautiful and captivating.

One user commented, "In this life am gonna visit Russia."

Another user noted, "This is beautiful."

A third user called it a "Great gift of nature."