"I Have No competition": Astronaut Playing With Yo-Yo In Space Goes Viral

An astronaut has shared a fun video from space in which he can be seen playing with a yo-yo. The short clip shows him moving the yo-yo around in front of the camera while floating in space.

Sharing the video, the astronaut wrote that he's not the best yo-yo player on Earth, but he's unmatched in space. The post quickly became a topic of discussion, as it showed him having fun with a simple toy in a completely different and special place.

The video clearly shows the astronaut playing with a yo-yo, and by playing it in space, he's made a common game special.

Watch Video Here:

I am not the best "Yo-Yoer" on Earth. But in space, I have no competition! pic.twitter.com/7tHXmvEHm6 — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) February 10, 2026

He shared the post with text, "I am not the best "Yo-Yoer" on Earth. But in space, I have no competition!"

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed after seeing the video. People called him champion.

One user commented, "I swear if physics was fair we wouldve had a space Yo-Yoer Olympics by now and youd be the champion."

Another user noted, "That looks so much fun!!"

"You're the only space yo-yoer that I know," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Out of the world skills!"