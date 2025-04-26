Body Fat May Increase Risk Of Anxiety And Depression: Study

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A new study links higher body fat percentage to increased depression symptoms. This correlation is more notable in men and those classified as underweight. The research emphasizes the relevance amid rising anxiety and obesity rates.

A new study found a correlation between higher percentages of body fat, particularly in the legs, gynoid region, and head, and increased symptoms of depression. This connection was more pronounced in men and individuals classified as underweight or overweight, suggesting that the distribution of body fat may play a role in mental well-being.

The findings, published in the prestigious journal Nature Metabolism on April 15, 2025, are particularly relevant given the rising rates of anxiety and obesity, highlighting the importance of understanding the underlying biological processes.

"Understanding the link between adipose tissue and anxiety opens up new avenues for research and potential treatments," says Gregory Steinberg, senior author on the paper and a professor in the Department of Medicine at McMaster.

"Our findings highlight the complex interplay between metabolism and mental health, and we hope this will lead to better outcomes for individuals suffering from anxiety," says Steinberg, a Canada Research Chair in Metabolism and Obesity and the co-director of the Centre for Metabolism, Obesity and Diabetes Research at McMaster.

As per a news release, the research team discovered that psychological stress, which triggers the fight or flight response, initiates a process called lipolysis in fat cells. This process leads to the release of fats, which in turn stimulate the release of a hormone called GDF15 from immune cells found in the fat tissue. GDF15 then communicates with the brain, resulting in anxiety.

Researchers came to their conclusion through a series of meticulously designed experiments involving mice. Behavioural tests assessed anxiety-like behaviour, and molecular analyses identified the activated pathways. A clear connection between metabolic changes in adipose tissue and anxiety was established, offering new insights into the interplay between metabolism and mental health.

"These findings open up exciting possibilities for developing new treatments for anxiety by focusing on metabolic pathways," says Logan Townsend, first author on the paper and a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster.

"By understanding how stress-induced changes in fat cells can influence anxiety, we can explore innovative therapeutic strategies that target these metabolic processes, potentially offering more effective and targeted relief for individuals suffering from anxiety disorders. Several companies are developing blockers of GDF15 for treating cancer, so it is possible these will find use for anxiety as well," says Townsend.