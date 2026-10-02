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Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of Earth Lit By Moonlight From Space

Social media users were amazed to see the view shared by Astronaut Jessica Meir on her X handle.

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Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of Earth Lit By Moonlight From Space
She described the Moon's glow as another source of motivation to return there.

The beauty of space offers breathtaking views of Earth, the Moon and the stars beyond our planet. Astronaut Jessica Meir often shares views capturing the beauty of Earth and the world beyond it. In her latest post, she shared a view of the Milky Way with a Moonlit Earth.

She wrote, "Milky Way with a Moonlit Earth. Compare this to my previous Milky Way view and behold the power of our Moon! The Earth is so awash in Moonglow it looks like daytime, complete with blue oceans and continental outlines."

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She said Earth was so covered in moonglow that it looked like daytime. The view showed blue oceans and outlines of the continents.

Meir said the Moon continues to provide more motivation to return there through the NASA Artemis program.

She described the Moon's glow as another source of motivation to return there.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the view shared by Astronaut Jessica Meir on her  X handle.

One user commented, "Earth just casually taking a moonlight bath."

Another user called the view "Incredible."

A third user noted, "Amazing view."

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Jessica Meir, Milky Way, NASA Artemis Program
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