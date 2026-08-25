Astronaut Shares Breathtaking View Of Milky Way Through Spacecraft Window

A striking view of the Milky Way over Mongolia has been shared from space by astronaut Don Pettit, offering a glimpse of the night landscape through the window of a spacecraft. In a post on X, Pettit shared a photograph showing the Milky Way rising over the sparse lights of Mongolia. He said the scene was captured through the oval window of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The image shows the bright band of the Milky Way above the limited lights visible across Mongolia, creating a contrast between the night sky and the land below.

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According to Pettit, this image was captured during Expedition 72 aboard the International Space Station.

Sharing details about the camera and lens used, Pettit wrote, "Taken on Expedition 72 to the ISS with a Nikon Z9 and an ARRI Zeiss 15mm lens, T1.8, with a custom orbital sidereal tracker."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed by the breathtaking view captured from space.

One user commented, "Wow, so, so good as always, Don! Love to see all these photos. Keep them coming!"

Another user noted, "I need windows like this."

"This beautiful photograph excites me more than any science fiction movie," added a third user.