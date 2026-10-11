Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Video Of Cygnus' Controlled Departure From SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft

A moment in space can look both fascinating and calm, especially when viewed from a spacecraft window. Astronaut Anil Menon recently shared a video on X showing the departure of Cygnus, captured from the window of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The video offers a view of the spacecraft's release and departure, showing a process that Menon described as slow and controlled.

Sharing the video on X, Menon explained that it showed the view of the Cygnus departure from the SpaceX Dragon window on the previous day.

Watch Video Here:

He also clarified that the video had been sped up 10 times. Despite the faster playback, Menon highlighted that the actual release and departure were slow and controlled.

The video captures the departure from the perspective of the SpaceX Dragon window, offering viewers a glimpse of the moment as seen from inside the spacecraft.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the view shared by Astronaut Anil Menon.

One user commented, "One of the reasons I love space technology."

Another user called the view "Amazing."

"Such a beautiful video," added a third user.