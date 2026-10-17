Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Space View As Nights Get Shorter With Every Orbit

The view of space changes with every orbit, offering astronauts a chance to witness its beauty from a unique perspective. From the changing lengths of nights to the breathtaking views of Earth and space, these sights offer a glimpse into life beyond our planet. Astronaut Anil Menon recently shared a glimpse of this beauty in a post on X, describing how the nights are getting shorter as the space station approaches a period when it remains sunny in space.

Sharing the view, Menon wrote that the nights were becoming shorter with each orbit as they approached high beta, a period when it is always sunny in space. He also shared his love for the view from the cupola, with the robotic arm positioned and ready for action.

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Through his post, the astronaut captured the beauty of space and offered a glimpse of what he sees from the space station.

Anil Menon often shares pictures and views of things visible in space and from space, allowing people to get a closer look at the sights that astronauts witness during their time beyond Earth.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the amazing view shared by Astronaut Anil Menon.

One user commented, "What an incredible view."

Another user noted, "The cupola view never disappoints."

"Watching the nights shrink from up there is a clock you can actually see," added a third user.