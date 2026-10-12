Astronaut Anil Menon Shares Breathtaking View Of Green Aurora After Solar Activity

A breathtaking green glow can turn an ordinary view into a moment of wonder, and astronaut Anil Menon has shared a glimpse of one such sight from space. The astronaut posted a video capturing a vivid green aurora, highlighting the beauty of the natural light display as viewed from the space station after significant solar activity.

Sharing the view on X, Anil Menon expressed his amazement at the sight. He wrote, "Tonight's amazing aurora after significant solar activity! As seen from the station."

The astronaut's words reflected his excitement at witnessing the striking display. The aurora appeared green in colour, creating a beautiful view that stood out against the darkness of space.

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The green aurora offered a remarkable sight from the space station, presenting a vivid display of colour following significant solar activity. Menon's post shared a glimpse of this moment, allowing others to appreciate the beauty he witnessed.

Through his brief message and the image, the astronaut highlighted an awe-inspiring view from space, where the green glow of the aurora became the centre of attention.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were amazed to see the view shared by Astronaut Anil Menon.

One user commented, "Just awesome."

Another user called the view "Electrifying."

"Wow, that's so beautiful; I literally just got goosebumps," added a third user.