Astronaut Anil Menon Does Headstand On Space Station, Explains Importance Of Exercise

Exercise plays an important role in keeping the body strong and healthy. Astronaut Anil Menon recently shared a video of himself doing a headstand and explained why exercise requires focus, determination and hard work aboard a space station. He also highlighted the physical effects of not exercising and remembered Navy Captain Jack Hathaway, who encouraged him to push his limits.

Sharing the video, Menon wrote, "Stay Hard!" He explained that exercising on a space station requires focus, determination and grit.

Watch Video Here:

Menon also highlighted the physical effects of not exercising. He said that without exercise, a person can lose 3% of bone mass per month and 10-15% of muscle mass and body weight. He added that VO2 max, which measures the body's ability to use oxygen during exercise, can decrease by more than 10%.

Menon wrote, "Navy Captain Jack Hathaway was a friend and, at times, a personal trainer and coach that pushed me to new levels like David Goggins."

Through his post, Menon highlighted the importance of staying physically active and maintaining focus and determination while exercising in space.

