A mathematician working at the artificial intelligence company Anthropic has claimed to have solved one of the most difficult and famous problems in mathematics with the help of an AI chatbot. Levent Alpoge said he worked with Claude, Anthropic's AI model, to discover a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, a mathematical problem that has remained unsolved for more than 160 years. However, experts still need to verify whether the proof is correct, according to Scientific American.

"I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis," Alpoge wrote in a statement posted on his website on Friday.

The Riemann Hypothesis was first proposed in 1859 by mathematician Bernhard Riemann. It deals with prime numbers, which are numbers that can only be divided by 1 and themselves. Although prime numbers may appear randomly along the number line, the hypothesis suggests that they follow a deeper mathematical pattern.

Over the years, the problem has become one of the biggest challenges in number theory, a branch of mathematics that studies numbers and their properties. It is also one of the few unsolved mathematical problems for which the Clay Mathematics Institute has offered a prize of $1 million for a correct solution.

How Did AI Help Solve The Problem

Alpoge shared his claimed proof, which he developed with Claude, in the programming language Lean. The system is designed to check mathematical arguments and verify whether each step in a proof is correct.

However, the claim has not yet been confirmed. Experts will need to examine the proof and check whether it has been correctly written in Lean and whether the mathematical arguments are valid.

Alpoge said his work proves the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis, which is a much broader version of Riemann's original idea. If confirmed, the result could have a major impact on mathematics because several other mathematical results depend on this hypothesis.

The mathematician also acknowledged that the claim could bring mixed feelings among researchers who have spent years trying to solve the problem.

"It is natural to feel that this is an end, in my case a loss of a principal guiding light," he wrote.

"but what I saw during the course of progress so amazed me that I believe it is one dawn across science of something far greater," he added.

Alpoge has previously attracted attention for using Claude to work on difficult mathematical problems. In July, he shared an AI-generated solution to the famous Jacobian conjecture, bringing further attention to the growing role of AI in mathematics.

He was also involved in a controversy in September surrounding OpenAI and the Navier-Stokes problem. NYU mathematician Tristan Buckmaster had suggested that the company had used work produced by him and Alpoge.

If the Riemann Hypothesis proof is verified, it could mark a major moment in the development of artificial intelligence. However, the result does not have any immediate real-world applications, such as changing global banking systems or making the internet faster.

Despite this, solving a problem that has challenged some of the world's brightest mathematicians for more than a century would be a remarkable achievement for AI.

For Alpoge, the development is a reason to look forward to what artificial intelligence could achieve in the future.

Sharing his thoughts on the discovery, he wrote, "I hope the argument provides a glimpse towards the miracles that lie ahead," he wrote, "and shows us the joy and wonder we are about to find in the simplest things."