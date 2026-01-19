5,000-Year-Old Whale Harpoons Found In Brazil Could Rewrite History Of Ancient Whaling

Objects once believed to be simple sticks in a Brazilian museum may actually be 5,000-year-old harpoons used for hunting whales, seals, and sharks. Researchers say this discovery could become the oldest direct evidence of whale hunting ever found, moving the known history of whaling back by more than 1,000 years. This study, published in "Nature Communications", indicates that early whaling wasn't limited to the cold, Arctic-adjacent oceans. In prehistoric times, this activity also occurred off the warm coasts of South America. These harpoons made from whale bones reveal that ancient hunters living in what is now Brazil risked their lives to obtain food from the sea, reported the National Geographic.

According to the researchers, hunting whales from hollow wooden boats using bone harpoons would have been extremely risky, but the benefits were enormous. A single whale could have provided a source of food for many people. Local people would have gathered for fresh meat, while the remaining parts were preserved by drying or using whale oil.

The study also shows that whale oil was long-lasting and could be used as fuel, while whale bones were also highly valuable and useful. This made whales a vital resource for early coastal communities.

A few years ago, researchers discovered these objects during a visit to the Museu Arqueologico de Sambaqui de Joinville in Babitonga Bay, on the southern coast of Brazil. At the time, they were simply recorded as sticks found in ancient shell mounds called sambaquis.

Sambaquis are actually large shell mounds made by prehistoric people from the shells of sea creatures they ate. In the 1940s and 1950s, these mounds were excavated to extract lime for road construction, revealing thousands of ancient objects. These were later placed in a museum, but these so-called sticks remained unidentified for decades until researchers identified them as harpoons.

How Harpoons Were Used

These harpoons were originally made from both wood and bone. Over time, the wood decayed, leaving only the bone fragments intact. Researchers believe these bone fragments were equipped with barbs and attached to a floating object, such as an inflated bag or a lightweight piece of wood, by means of a rope.

When the harpoon was attached to the whale, its pointed end detached from the barb and became lodged in the animal's body. The attached float prevented the whale from diving into the depths, allowing hunters to attack it while remaining at the surface. According to scientists, later whale hunters employed similar techniques.

The research team examined the bones used to make the harpoons and found that they belonged to two different whale species-southern right whales and humpback whales. Radiocarbon dating dates these harpoons to approximately 4,710 to 4,970 years ago.

Early tools, such as harpoons, have been found in parts of Europe and South America, but scientists believe they were not used for whaling. Previously, whale bones found in South America were thought to have come from naturally stranded whales.

In contrast, the harpoons found in Babitonga Bay are much larger, some reaching nearly two feet in length. Researchers say their size and design clearly indicate they were designed for hunting large marine life, especially whales. The surrounding coastal bays would have been conducive to whale gatherings, especially during calving season, making them easy targets for early hunters.

This discovery sheds new light on understanding the lives and hunting practices of ancient people who lived along the coasts of South America thousands of years ago.