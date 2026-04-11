10-Year-Old Writes To NASA To Restore Pluto's Planet Status, Agency Responds

A handwritten letter by a 10-year-old girl has captured widespread attention online after she made an emotional and thoughtful appeal to NASA to bring Pluto back as a planet. The note has been widely shared on social media, winning hearts for its innocence, curiosity, and clear reasoning.

In the letter, a 10-year-old girl named Kaela urged NASA to reclassify Pluto as a planet. She explained that Pluto is part of the solar system and was previously considered a planet. She also stated that even though it is now called a dwarf planet, it should still be recognised as a real planet. She also stated that many people, including her and her friends, would be happy if this happened.

Kaela not only made an emotional appeal but also presented numerous facts to support her point. She explained that Pluto is located in the Kuiper Belt and was discovered by Clyde Tombaugh in 1930. She also mentioned that it is smaller than Earth's Moon and has five known satellites.

Check Out The Post Here:

Dear @NASA. From 10 year old Kaela. She is mailing to you today. Too cute not to post. She and her family are friends of ours. #bringplutoback pic.twitter.com/goPIb55iQG — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) April 9, 2026

In the letter, she apologised for any handwriting or spelling mistakes, making her letter even more personal and emotional, which was greatly appreciated.

NASA's Response

The event became even more special when NASA responded to the letter. The space agency wrote, "Kaela - We are looking into this."

