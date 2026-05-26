NASA Astronaut Shares Mesmerising View Of Glowing Cityscape From Space

A striking image shared by Astronaut Don Pettit has given people a rare nighttime view of Denver Airport as seen from space. The NASA astronaut posted the photograph captured from the International Space Station (ISS) on his X handle.

Pettit wrote that the image shows Denver, Colorado, from the ISS. He pointed out that the Denver International Airport, one of the largest airports in the world, appeared as a dark patch slightly right of the centre in the photograph.

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He also explained that the bright city lights suddenly disappeared toward the west because of the Rocky Mountains. The contrast between the illuminated urban area and the dark mountainous region made the image visually striking.

The photograph captured the glowing network of city lights spread across the Denver region at night. The dark outline of the Rocky Mountains created a sharp natural boundary beside the brightly lit cityscape.

In his post, Pettit specifically highlighted Denver International Airport, which could be identified in the image despite the nighttime conditions.

