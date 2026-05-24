"This Never Gets Old": Astronaut Shares Mesmerising Aurora Visuals From Space

NASA astronaut Don Pettit recently shared a stunning view of auroras from space, giving social media users a glimpse of the colourful natural phenomenon as seen from orbit.

Posting on his X handle, Pettit wrote, "Aurora watching into an orbital dawn. This never gets old!" Along with the message, he also shared a video showing glowing auroras spreading across Earth's atmosphere while sunlight slowly appeared on the horizon.

Watch Video Here:

The video captured the bright green lights moving across the planet. The scene also showed the transition from darkness to dawn, creating a striking visual from orbit.

Auroras are natural light displays that occur when charged particles from the Sun interact with gases in Earth's atmosphere. These lights are commonly seen near polar regions and are known as the Northern and Southern Lights.

Social Media Reaction

Pettit's post quickly drew attention online, with many users praising the breathtaking footage and sharing their excitement over the rare view from space. Several people also reacted to the astronaut's comment about never getting tired of witnessing auroras from orbit.

One user commented, "Auroras will never ever get old."

Another user noted, "Looks like fluid dynamics at play here. Super cool."