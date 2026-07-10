NASA Opens Applications For Volunteers To Live In Mars-Like Habitat: Here's How To Apply

NASA is looking for people who are ready to spend a year living and working in conditions that simulate deep space missions. The agency is recruiting research participants for its next simulated mission, where volunteers will experience isolated environments similar to those expected during future missions to the Moon and Mars, reported NASA.

The research volunteers will spend approximately one year at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. They will live and work in interplanetary environments under isolated conditions that are expected during crewed missions to the Moon or the Red Planet.

The new yearlong experience, called the Moon and Mars Exploration Analog, will help NASA collect information to keep astronauts safe and prepared during future planetary surface operations. The results could also support plans for a sustained lunar presence through NASA's Moon Base and future Artemis missions.

NASA is seeking applicants for the mission simulation, which will take place in two confined habitats. Volunteers must meet specific physical and education requirements, take part in a multi-day selection process, and pass NASA's physical and psychological assessments.

Candidates should also have a strong interest in taking part in a unique experience and contributing to NASA's efforts to prepare for long stays on the lunar surface and the first crewed mission to Mars.

The Moon and Mars Exploration Analog combines elements of NASA's HERA (Human Exploration Research Analog) and CHAPEA (Crew Health And Performance Exploration Analog) missions into one integrated mission. The goal is to help researchers study astronaut adaptation across different possible mission situations.

Using the HERA habitat as a spacecraft and the CHAPEA habitat as a base, volunteers will live and work in confined and isolated environments that simulate months-long journeys to and from planetary surfaces. They will also take part in simulated surface operations, including mock Mars walks and using a rover to travel to exploration sites beyond the main habitat.

During the mission, researchers will study crew health and performance under resource limitations and mission demands. The mission will also help NASA test and evaluate hardware, technologies, protocols, requirements, and other systems designed to support astronaut health and performance during long-duration deep space missions.

The effort will provide important data for NASA's Human Research Program, which works on ways to keep astronauts healthy and ready for missions.

People interested in applying can visit NASA Analogs Recruiting. After visiting the page, users can complete the registration process by following the instructions provided by NASA.

As part of the Golden Age of innovation and exploration, NASA will send astronauts on increasingly difficult missions to explore more of the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, establish an enduring human presence on the lunar surface, and build on the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.