Thieves Rob Pune Woman's Apartment Who Was Out Buying Face Masks

Cash and jewelery worth Rs 46,000 was stolen, cops said (Representational)

Unidentified persons broke into the house of a 25-year-old woman when she stepped out to buy a face mask to shield herself from the coronavirus, and stole jewelery and cash worth Rs 46,000, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a housing society in Pune's Hadapsar on Thursday evening. The woman told the police that she had locked the house before going to the pharmacy to buy a mask.

"While she was away, some unidentified persons entered the house by breaking the latch of the main door and stole gold jewelery and Rs 6,000 in cash, worth altogether Rs 46,000, from a cupboard in the bedroom," said an officer of Hadapsar police station.

With as many as 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus detected in the city, people are buying face masks in large numbers, though the government has said that only those who have infection or those who are in close contact with patients need to wear the masks.