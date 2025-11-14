Pune Man's "Catch Me If You Can" Dare, Police's "We Can, We Will" Reply

What started as a playful dare on social media quickly turned into a lesson for a Pune man.

Twenty-one-year-old Rahil owned a Kawasaki Ninja with an illegal, modified number plate. Instead of the official registration number, the plate displayed "Will Run."

Trouble began when one of Rahil's friends, Nitish K, posted a photo of the bike on the social media platform X and directly challenged the Pune Police with a provocative caption, "Catch me if you can."

The post showed a Reddit screenshot that read, "Spotted this at a petrol pump in Kothrud. How are such fancy number plates allowed with so many traffic police and CCTVs around?"

In the photo, Rahil, dressed in a black hoodie and black trousers, was seated on a stylish, bright-green bike.

Taking note of the challenge, Pune Police responded promptly, writing, "We can, and we will. Just a matter of time. Watch this space for updates!"

We can, and we will…



Just a matter of time.



Watch this space for updates! #ChallengeAccepted https://t.co/DyezD3Yn8U — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) November 12, 2025

A few hours later, the police successfully traced and detained Rahil. They then shared a "before and after" update on social media, including a video of Rahil, with his face blurred, apologising for his action.

"The police noticed it and caught me within an hour. I apologise for this mistake and also urge you not to do something similar," he said in the clip.

Posting the video, Pune Police added a stern caption, "Street's not the place to play, boy! We always keep our promises. Turns out the guy wasn't elusive enough. Played dangerous games, won dangerous prizes."

Last week, a video posted on X showed two men drinking alcohol while riding a moving motorcycle in Gurugram, "openly challenging" the police.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Sohna Road in Gurugram, where the duo, neither of whom was wearing a helmet, was seen holding beer bottles while riding a bike. Authorities said strict action will follow against them, according to PTI.