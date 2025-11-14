Pune Man's "Catch Me If You Can" Dare, Police's "We Can, We Will" Reply

What started as a playful dare on social media quickly turned into a lesson for a Pune man.
Twenty-one-year-old Rahil owned a Kawasaki Ninja with an illegal, modified number plate. Instead of the official registration number, the plate displayed "Will Run."
Trouble began when one of Rahil's friends, Nitish K, posted a photo of the bike on the social media platform X and directly challenged the Pune Police with a provocative caption, "Catch me if you can."
The post showed a Reddit screenshot that read, "Spotted this at a petrol pump in Kothrud. How are such fancy number plates allowed with so many traffic police and CCTVs around?"
In the photo, Rahil, dressed in a black hoodie and black trousers, was seated on a stylish, bright-green bike.
Taking note of the challenge, Pune Police responded promptly, writing, "We can, and we will. Just a matter of time. Watch this space for updates!"
Just a matter of time.
A few hours later, the police successfully traced and detained Rahil. They then shared a "before and after" update on social media, including a video of Rahil, with his face blurred, apologising for his action.
"The police noticed it and caught me within an hour. I apologise for this mistake and also urge you not to do something similar," he said in the clip.
Posting the video, Pune Police added a stern caption, "Street's not the place to play, boy! We always keep our promises. Turns out the guy wasn't elusive enough. Played dangerous games, won dangerous prizes."
We always keep our promises. ????
Last week, a video posted on X showed two men drinking alcohol while riding a moving motorcycle in Gurugram, "openly challenging" the police.
The incident is believed to have taken place on Sohna Road in Gurugram, where the duo, neither of whom was wearing a helmet, was seen holding beer bottles while riding a bike. Authorities said strict action will follow against them, according to PTI.
