Husband Impotent, His Ex-Cop Father Harassed Me To Bear Child: Pune Woman

A retired senior police officer in Pune has been accused of sexually harassing his daughter-in-law. A case has been registered against the former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) following a complaint by his daughter-in-law, who has alleged sexual harassment and coercion at her marital home.

The complaint also involves allegations not only against the retired officer but also against her husband and mother-in-law, police said.

According to the police, the woman alleged that her husband was incapable of fathering a child. Instead of seeking medical consultation or exploring alternatives such as fertility treatment or adoption, the woman alleges that her husband and her mother-in-law pressured her to conceive a child through her father-in-law.

The woman has accused the father-in-law of repeatedly entering her room without consent and demanding sexual relations under the pretext of fulfilling the family's desire for a grandchild.

The couple was married five months ago. The woman and her husband travelled to Mahabaleshwar for their honeymoon around fifteen days after the wedding ceremony. However, according to her statement, the marriage was never consummated.

She has alleged that during the honeymoon, her husband refused to engage in physical relations. This, she claims, was due to his alleged impotence. The woman has stated in her complaint that her father-in-law not only made demands but also forcibly entered her room on multiple occasions. These intrusions, she has alleged, were accompanied by repeated demands that she submit to sexual acts with him.

The father-in-law's acts were endorsed by her husband and mother-in-law, she has stated in her complaint.

All three have been named in the FIR and further investigation into the case is underway.