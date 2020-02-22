11-Year-Old Critical After Religious Teacher Beats Him Up In Pune: Police

The boy allegedly failed to complete his assignments given by the teacher. (Representational)

An 11-year-old student at a religious educational institute in the temple town of Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune was seriously injured after a teacher allegedly beat him up with a stick for not completing his assignments, the police said on Friday.

The boy allegedly failed to complete "Haripath" which is a collection of twenty-eight abhangas (form of devotional poetry) revealed to the thirteenth-century Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar, the police added.

Teacher Bhagwan Maharaj Pohane from Parbhani has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, said the Alandi police station official.

"The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the civic hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad and his condition is said to be critical. He is a student of the Mauli Dnyanraj Prasad Adhyatmik Shikshan Sanstha in Alandi," he said.

"He was beaten up with a stick on the chest, hands and legs ten days ago for not completing Haripath and other class assignments. Pohane has been detained in Parbhani and is being brought to Pune," he added.