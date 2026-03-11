On Camera, 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Dumper Hits Scooter In Pune

An 18-year-old girl was killed on the spot after a speeding dumper hit her scooter in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The entire incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.

The victim has been identified as Anjali Shankar Salve. She was riding her scooter on the evening of March 5, around 6 pm, when the accident happened.

The CCTV footage shows Anjali riding her scooter when the dumper suddenly hits her from behind. The collision caused her to fall on the road, and the heavy vehicle ran over her, leading to her immediate death. After the accident, there was chaos in the area as people rushed to the spot.

The police arrested dumper driver Rajpal Kasbe soon after the incident. They have also booked the construction company's owner for failing to follow safety rules.

Further details are awaited.