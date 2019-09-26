Pune Rain: 7 Dead Due To Rain-Related Incidents, Schools, Colleges Shut

Pune rain: Flood-like situation in the city due to heavy rains

At least seven people were killed in separate incidents after heavy rainfall led to flooding and wall collapse in different areas of Maharashtra's Pune district, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

Five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in wall collapse incidents on Wednesday night in Arneshwar area which was flooded after heavy downpour, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said.

Besides, one person was found dead in an inundated locality in Pune -- Sahakar Nagar -- while another body was found in a car which was washed away near Sinhgad road, he said.

Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded after heavy showers in the city on Wednesday.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday declared holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli tehsils.

Three teams of NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations - one in Baramati and two others in the city area.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

