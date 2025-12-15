Advertisement
16-Year-Old Boy Killed In Classroom Knife Attack At Pune Coaching Centre

The attack was apparently the fallout of a previous dispute between the two boys, who were studying in Class 10

Read Time: 1 min
A 16-year-old boy was killed after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a knife inside a classroom at a coaching centre in Pune district on Monday, police said.

"A boy, who was carrying a knife, suddenly attacked a classmate inside a classroom at the coaching centre on Monday morning. The injured boy was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. A process is on to detain the accused boy," an official from Khed police station said.

A primary investigation suggested there was some dispute between the two boys, he said.

"We are probing the exact reason behind the attack," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Pune Coaching Centre Knife Attack, Student Stabbed By Classmate
