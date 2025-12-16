"Don't Travel At Night": Cognizant's Advisory After Leopard Sightings In Pune

IT major Cognizant has issued a safety advisory for its employees in Pune after reports of increased leopard movement in several parts of the city and surrounding areas, asking staff to exercise caution while commuting and on campus.

The IT company said the guidelines were issued keeping employee safety in mind and as a preventive measure against possible wildlife encounters. While no direct incident of a leopard sighting has been reported from the Hinjewadi area so far, the company said that the warning was issued purely as a precaution.

The advisory follows inputs from local administration and forest department officials, who have recorded a rise in incidents related to leopard movement in and around Pune.

According to the advisory,

Avoid stepping out alone after dark or before sunrise.

Use office transport, carpool, or share cabs instead of walking.

Do not take shortcuts through bushes, forest-adjacent areas, or deserted places.

Immediately inform the security team if any suspicious animal activity is noticed.

Follow all instructions issued by security personnel.

If a leopard is spotted, do not panic, remain calm, and do not run, as sudden movements may provoke the animal.

Cognizant has also advised employees to avoid visiting the Phase-2 campus during late evening hours, at night, and in the early morning until further notice.

Last week, an adult leopard, moving within the Pune Airport premises for over nine months, was tranquilised and rescued following a multi-agency operation. The presence of the big cat was first confirmed on April 28, and it was last spotted again on November 19.

After the animal entered the airport's underground tunnel network on December 4, exits were sealed, and extra surveillance cameras were installed. A 30-member team guided the leopard into an 80-foot-long tunnel, where it was tranquilised by a wildlife veterinarian under difficult conditions.

The leopard has since recovered and is currently under observation at the Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan, Pune. Authorities confirmed that no human injuries occurred during the operation, and airport operations continued without disruption.