Red Letter Day For Andhra As Cognizant, 8 Other IT Firms Put Down Roots

In a massive boost to Andhra Pradesh's IT ecosystem, global technology major Cognizant performed the groundbreaking ceremony for its permanent campus in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) today, putting in place a landmark day for the city's emergence as a major tech hub.

The event, attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, was coupled with the simultaneous foundation stone laying for projects by eight other major IT companies, and the inauguration of Cognizant's interim operating facility.

Today was the official launch of the Cognizant project at the Kapuluppada IT Hills on a sprawling 22-acre site.

Andhra Pradesh had allocated 21.31 acres to Cognizant for an IT campus at on land leased at Re 1. Later, Nara Lokesh declared his 99 paisa offer open to other big IT giants, calling it proof of the state's intent to become a leading destination for technological advancement.

In April, the state allocated 21.16 acres to TCS at 99 paisa. The company had committed to an investment of Rs 1,370 crore, as well as the creation of 12,000 jobs.

The permanent campus of Cognizant will be developed in three phases with a total investment commitment of Rs 1,583 crore.

The project is expected to generate 8,000 direct employment opportunities upon completion by 2033. The first phase, slated for completion by early 2029, will accommodate 3,000 associates.

Cognizant also inaugurated an interim 1,000-seat TechFin Centre at the Mahati FinTech building in Rushikonda, which will immediately begin operations focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Digital Engineering.

Reinforcing the state's strategy to attract diverse technology investments, foundation stones were also laid for eight more IT companies.

Cumulatively, these nine companies including Cognizant are expected to invest approximately Rs 3,740 crore, creating over 40,000 jobs.

The new firms performing groundbreaking ceremonies across Madhurawada and Kapuluppada include Sattva Group (Developing Satva Vantage Vizag Campus), Imaginnovate Techsolutions, Fluentgrid Limited, Motherson Technology Services Limited, Quarks Technosoft Pvt. Ltd, ACN HealthCare RCM Services, Sree Tech Tammina (AI Technology Center) snd Nonrel Technologies.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed the multiple groundbreakings as a "defining step" in transforming Andhra Pradesh into a world-class destination for global enterprises.

"We are proud to welcome Cognizant to Visakhapatnam. This expansion, coupled with the commitment from eight other technology leaders, will unlock new opportunities for our youth and further solidify the city's position as the financial and tech capital of the state," said Minister Nara Lokesh.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said the project reflects the company's confidence in the region's talent and future potential, particularly as Vizag emerges as a strategic location for their focus on advanced technology delivery.

The wave of investments is viewed as a major catalyst for infrastructure and job growth, marking a new, accelerated phase for the IT sector in Visakhapatnam.