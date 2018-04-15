Girl Commits Suicide After Being Scolded For Not Doing Chores The incident came to light at around 6 pm Saturday when a neighbour spotted her body through a window.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence when no one was home Pune: A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her homee, apparently after being scolded by her mother for not doing household work, police said.



The class 8 student, hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Kalewadi area Friday evening when no family member was at home, they said.



Her father works as a driver, while the mother is employed with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, they said, adding the family originally hails from Chennai.



The incident came to light at around 6 pm Saturday when a neighbour spotted her body through a window, the police said.



Assistant police inspector Abhijeet Jadhav of the Wakad police station said, "The girl's mother, in her statement, has said the family was planning to go to their native place in Chennai. Before going there, she wanted her daughter to help her in doing some household work."



However, when the woman found her daughter had not done any of the assigned tasks, she scolded her, he said.



"We suspect the girl was upset by the scolding she got from her mother and she took the decision of ending her life in a fit of anger.



"We are still investigating if there was any other reason behind the suicide," Mr Jadhav said.



A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her homee, apparently after being scolded by her mother for not doing household work, police said.The class 8 student, hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Kalewadi area Friday evening when no family member was at home, they said.Her father works as a driver, while the mother is employed with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, they said, adding the family originally hails from Chennai.The incident came to light at around 6 pm Saturday when a neighbour spotted her body through a window, the police said.Assistant police inspector Abhijeet Jadhav of the Wakad police station said, "The girl's mother, in her statement, has said the family was planning to go to their native place in Chennai. Before going there, she wanted her daughter to help her in doing some household work."However, when the woman found her daughter had not done any of the assigned tasks, she scolded her, he said. "We suspect the girl was upset by the scolding she got from her mother and she took the decision of ending her life in a fit of anger."We are still investigating if there was any other reason behind the suicide," Mr Jadhav said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter