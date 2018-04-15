Girl Commits Suicide After Being Scolded For Not Doing Chores

The class 8 student, hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Kalewadi area Friday evening when no family member was at home, they said.
Her father works as a driver, while the mother is employed with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, they said, adding the family originally hails from Chennai.
The incident came to light at around 6 pm Saturday when a neighbour spotted her body through a window, the police said.
Assistant police inspector Abhijeet Jadhav of the Wakad police station said, "The girl's mother, in her statement, has said the family was planning to go to their native place in Chennai. Before going there, she wanted her daughter to help her in doing some household work."
However, when the woman found her daughter had not done any of the assigned tasks, she scolded her, he said.
"We are still investigating if there was any other reason behind the suicide," Mr Jadhav said.