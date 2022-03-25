Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim Face In New Yogi Cabinet

Danish Azad Ansari was nominated to the Urdu Language Committee in Yogi government in October 2018 (File)

Danish Azad Ansari is the only Muslim face in new Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Hailing from Ballia, Mr Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza, who served as the minister of state for minorities welfare in the previous Yogi Adityanath government.

He took oath as a minister of state.

Danish Azad Ansari, 32, had joined the ABVP when he was a student at Lucknow University, from where he completed his graduation.

He was nominated to the Urdu Language Committee in the Yogi government in October 2018, having the minister of state status.

Mr Ansari was appointed the general secretary of the minorities cell of the BJP just before the Assembly elections.

He has done his schooling from Ballia's Holy Cross School.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)