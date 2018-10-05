Patna Cop Arrested For Allegedly Uploading Video Of Woman On Porn Site

A case was lodged against the policeman under relevant sections

A constable was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said.

"The accused constable Mithilesh Kumar Jha - who was posted at the Police Lines - was arrested on Thursday and remanded to jail custody. Further action will be taken after the investigation is complete", Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj said.

He said "we had received a complaint from a woman constable that Jha had uploaded an obscene MMS clip on a porn site and alleged that she featured in the same".

A case was lodged against Jha at the Buddha colony police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, the SSP said.