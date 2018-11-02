Angry Over Colleague's Death, Trainee Cops In Bihar Beat Up Seniors

The situation was tense for about an hour, a senior police officer said.

After the death of a cop in Patna, who was suffering from dengue and was denied medical leave, trainee constables opened fire, attacked their seniors and vandalized the police line. Vehicles, including those belonging to officers were damaged and overturned.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, donning riot gear, was stopped by his juniors from entering the police lines. Soldiers of the STF, ATS and Bihar Military Police were rushed in to bring the situation under control.

Senior police officers said the constable had been receiving treatment at a hospital and was never denied leave

After an hour-long disturbance, the situation was now under control, DIG Rajesh Kumar said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought a detailed report on the incident from Director General of Police KS Dwivedi. He told a news outlet that the cops had only started training a few weeks ago. They were not familiar with police work culture and discipline, he added.

They would be identified during inquiry and stern action would be taken against them, the DGP said.