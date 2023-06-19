Women across the world are constantly on the search for the most effective diet pills and the best weight loss pills for women. From the hustle and bustle of juggling between a demanding career and family life, to the challenging hormonal changes that come with different stages of life—losing weight can feel like an uphill battle for many women. Weight loss for females can seem even more challenging when diet and exercise alone do not yield the desired results. But does it always have to be this way?

There has been an emerging trend of diet pills for women's weight loss in recent years. These are not the run-of-the-mill supplements that make wild promises without delivering. On the contrary, these are products that have been backed by science, tested in labs, and used by real women with real success stories. In this guide, we will take an in-depth look at the best women's weight loss pills FDA-approved and available on the market today.

Through this journey, we will explore and review top womens weight loss pills such as PhenQ, Leanbean, Phen24, Trimtone, and Crazybulk Winsol. These have been rated as some of the best weight loss supplements on the market because of their unique formulations, safety, and effectiveness. With these diet pills for women that work, weight loss for women just got easier.

We will also address commonly asked questions such as "are diet pills safe for women?" and "do slimming pills really work?". If you have been seeking the best diet pills for women to lose weight, this guide is a perfect starting point. Join us as we delve into the world of women weight loss pills and unpack everything you need to know about safe and effective diet pills.

Whether you are seeking pills for weight loss for females, medicine for weight loss for females, or the best and safest diet pills for women, this guide aims to provide you with comprehensive information to help you make informed decisions about your weight loss journey.

Stay tuned as we explore diet pills for women's weight loss and uncover the secrets to successful weight loss for females.

So, are you ready to dive into the world of women's weight loss pills and learn how you can start your journey towards a healthier and more confident you? Let's get started.

Quick Summary: What is the best women's weight loss pill in 2023?

The single best weight loss supplement for women on the market right now is without a doubt PhenQ. This fat burners has been specifically designed to help you overcome all of the toughest hurdles women face when losing weight, without you having to rely on prescription drugs or harmful diet pills full of stimulants.

Using PhenQ will help any woman lose weight faster and safely by:

Suppressing appetite naturally and safely

Increasing metabolic rate to increase rate of calorie burn

Increasing energy levels to power workouts

Promote lipolysis of stored fat

By doing all of this, PhenQ helps you quickly lose weight, but in a safe, sustainable, healthy manner.

How Do the Best Weight Loss Pills for Women Work?

While all weight loss pills have the ultimate goal of helping you lose weight, they do not all operate through the same mechanisms. Various types of weight loss supplements use different methods to achieve this goal. To fully comprehend the world of weight loss supplements, it is crucial to understand how these pills work and what sets apart the best weight loss pills for women. Let's delve deeper into the mechanisms of each category.

Appetite Suppressants: Appetite suppressants function by manipulating certain hormones involved in signaling satiety. When these hormones, such as serotonin and leptin, increase in your brain, they create a sensation of fullness. This, in turn, reduces your appetite and total caloric intake. A large portion of diet pills designed for women's weight loss are based on this mechanism, using ingredients known to naturally suppress appetite. For example, glucomannan, a type of dietary fiber, can absorb a significant amount of water, leading to a feeling of fullness that can delay gastric emptying and reduce the frequency of eating.

Fat Burners: Fat burners, another popular type of women's weight loss pills, take a more active approach to weight loss. They increase your metabolism and thermogenesis, which is your body's process of burning calories to produce heat. Key ingredients typically include caffeine, green tea extract, and other plant extracts, all known for their metabolic boosting properties. Fat burners stimulate your body's metabolism to burn off fat more efficiently and speed up weight loss, thereby positioning themselves as some of the best diet pills for women's weight loss.

Fat Binders/Blockers: Fat binders or blockers are a unique type of weight loss pill that operates more passively. Instead of changing your body's natural processes, they interact with the food you eat. Fat blockers prevent the body from fully digesting and absorbing dietary fats, which are high in calories. By inhibiting the enzyme lipase, these blockers reduce the amount of fat your body stores from your diet, causing a percentage of the fat to pass directly through your digestive system and out of your body.

Carbohydrate Blockers: Carbohydrate blockers work similarly to fat blockers, but they target the digestion of carbohydrates instead of fats. They work by blocking the enzymes needed to digest certain carbs, and if these carbs can't be digested, your body can't absorb them, so they can't contribute to weight gain. This is particularly helpful for women who have a hard time cutting down on carbohydrate-rich foods.

Metabolism Boosters: Last but not least, metabolism boosters increase the rate at which your body burns calories. A higher metabolism means that you will burn more calories throughout the day, even while resting, which makes it easier to maintain a calorie deficit and lose weight. Some metabolism-boosting pills also include ingredients that provide energy boosts, helping you to feel more energetic and active, which can also contribute to a higher calorie burn rate.

Each person's response to these types of diet pills will differ, and their efficacy often enhances when combined with a balanced diet and regular physical activity. The best and safest diet pills for women will ultimately be the ones that align with her unique needs, lifestyle, and weight loss goals.

In the following sections, we will delve into the top women's weight loss pills, exploring their unique benefits, their workings, and what makes them stand out in the crowded market. We aim to give a comprehensive answer to the question, "what is the fastest way for a woman to lose weight?" with a thorough analysis of these products and their usage alongside lifestyle modifications.

Understanding the Different Weight Loss Needs of Men and Women

When it comes to weight loss, it's essential to acknowledge that men and women have different needs. Biological differences, along with societal and lifestyle factors, mean that the approach to weight management needs to be tailored specifically to each gender. Understanding these differences can help women choose the best weight loss pills for their unique needs.

Biological Differences Affecting Weight Loss

The first point to consider is the biological differences between men and women. Men typically have more muscle mass than women, which means they burn calories at a faster rate, even at rest. This difference in metabolic rate can make it easier for men to lose weight and harder for women.

Hormones also play a significant role in weight management. Women deal with a variety of hormonal changes throughout their life, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause, which can affect weight and metabolism. For instance, during menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to weight gain, especially around the midsection.

Women may also face unique health conditions, like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can lead to weight gain. Some of the best weight loss supplements for PCOS, such as Inositol, have shown promising results in managing symptoms and promoting weight loss in women with this condition.

Social Factors and Weight Loss

On top of biological differences, social factors also affect how women approach weight loss. Society often places a great deal of pressure on women to look a certain way, leading many to seek quick fixes for weight loss. However, it's important to understand that sustainable weight loss takes time and is best achieved through healthy lifestyle changes.

Women are often juggling multiple roles - working, caregiving, managing households, and more. This leaves little time for structured workouts or meal planning, making weight management even more challenging. In these cases, using the best diet pills for women to lose weight, alongside healthy food choices and increased physical activity, can be beneficial.

The Role of Tailored Weight Loss Supplements

Given these differences, women need weight loss supplements that are tailored to their unique needs. A good weight loss pill for women will consider factors such as hormonal balance, metabolism rate, and appetite control.

For example, Leanbean is a weight loss supplement specifically designed for women, considering the unique factors that affect women's weight loss. It includes ingredients like glucomannan, a dietary fiber that promotes a feeling of fullness, and choline, which supports fat metabolism.

Phen24, another top women's weight loss pill, has a unique formula that works in sync with your body's natural sleep-wake cycle, taking into account the fact that metabolism works differently during the day and night.

Trimtone, specifically formulated for women, contains caffeine and green tea to boost metabolism and curb appetite, while also considering women's typically lower muscle mass and slower metabolic rate.

Choosing a weight loss supplement like PhenQ, Leanbean, Phen24, Trimtone, or Crazybulk Winsol, which are all among the best weight loss pills for women, can make the weight loss journey more manageable for women, considering their specific biological and lifestyle needs.

In summary, weight loss is a personal journey, and what works for one person may not work for another. When it comes to women's weight loss, understanding the unique biological and social factors can help tailor an effective approach. Pairing these insights with the right diet pills for women's weight loss, along with a balanced diet and lifestyle, can lead to sustainable and healthy weight loss.

Are Diet Pills Safe for Women?

Safety should be the top priority when considering the use of diet pills for women's weight loss. With a wide range of products available in the market, not all of them are created equal. Therefore, before we dive into the best weight loss pills for women, it is essential to discuss the potential risks and tips for safely using diet pills.

Health Risks of Weight Loss Pills in Women

While weight loss pills can be beneficial for some, they can also pose health risks, especially if not used properly. Women, in particular, face certain health risks when using diet pills due to biological differences and unique physiological stages such as menopause.

The ingredients in diet pills, both prescribed and over-the-counter, often come with a list of potential side effects. Some of these are minor and temporary. However, others can be serious and long-term, impacting various aspects of a woman's health. It is crucial to note that some of these risks can be amplified in women who are undergoing menopause, a stage characterized by significant hormonal changes that can affect metabolism and weight.

The following bullet points summarize the main health risks women might face when using weight loss pills:

Cardiovascular Issues: Some weight loss pills can lead to an increase in heart rate, high blood pressure, and even more serious conditions like heart attacks or strokes. These effects are usually due to stimulants present in many diet pills.

Gastrointestinal Problems: Many diet pills work by altering the digestion process, which can lead to unpleasant side effects like diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and stomach pain.

Mental Health Effects: Some diet pills can cause anxiety, mood swings, or sleep disorders, which can further exacerbate stress and hormonal imbalances, particularly in menopausal women.

Water Weight Misconception: Some weight loss pills advertise quick weight loss, which is often due to loss of water weight rather than fat loss. This can lead to dehydration and an imbalance in electrolytes.

Interference with Nutrient Absorption: Some diet pills can block the absorption of essential nutrients in the body, leading to nutrient deficiencies over time.

Dependency or Addiction: The stimulants present in some diet pills can be addictive, leading to dependency issues.

It is therefore paramount for women to approach the use of weight loss pills with caution and ideally under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Tips for Safely Using Diet Pills

To maximize the benefits and minimize the risks of diet pills, here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

1. Consult a Healthcare Provider: Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any weight loss pill. They can provide valuable insights based on your health history and current medications.

2. Follow the Recommended Dosage: Always adhere to the manufacturer's recommended dosage. Taking more than suggested will not speed up weight loss and may lead to adverse effects.

3. Research the Product: Do thorough research about the diet pill before using it. Look for products that are FDA-approved or come from reputable companies.

4. Be Wary of Quick Fixes: If a product promises immediate and effortless weight loss, it's probably too good to be true. The best and safest diet pills are those that work when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

5. Monitor Your Progress and Side Effects: Pay close attention to your body and any potential side effects after starting the diet pill. If you experience any adverse effects, discontinue the pill and seek medical advice.

Remember, diet pills are tools to aid weight loss for women, not magic bullets. They work best when combined with a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet. In the next sections, we will delve into the different strategies women can employ to lose weight, including the use of the best diet pills for women.

What is the Fastest Way for a Woman to Lose Weight?

Every woman's body is unique, and therefore, the rate at which she loses weight varies. The 'fastest' way to lose weight is not always the best or the healthiest. Ideally, a weight loss strategy should be sustainable, promote overall health, and include both diet and physical activity adjustments. Of course, weight loss pills for women can provide an extra boost to these efforts, especially if designed with women's specific needs in mind.

Healthy Eating

The foundation of any weight loss journey is a healthy, balanced diet. Food acts as fuel for your body, supplying it with the necessary nutrients to function properly. A balanced diet should be rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats, with a limited intake of processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats.

For women, proper nutrition is particularly crucial due to their unique nutritional needs. For instance, women need more iron than men due to menstrual periods, which can lead to iron deficiency if not addressed. Similarly, women also require sufficient calcium intake to prevent osteoporosis, especially after menopause when the risk increases.

Regular Exercise

Regular physical activity is another crucial component of effective weight loss. Exercise not only burns calories but also builds muscle mass, which can boost metabolism and contribute to long-term weight management. Activities can range from cardio exercises like running, biking, and swimming to strength training, yoga, and pilates.

For women, combining cardio with resistance training can be particularly effective. It helps in losing fat while simultaneously toning muscles, leading to an overall healthy and fit physique.

The Role of Weight Loss Pills

While diet and exercise are the two main pillars of weight loss, some women may seek additional help in their weight loss journey. That's where the best weight loss pills for women come into play. These supplements can provide an added edge, helping women overcome hurdles and reach their weight loss goals more effectively.

Weight loss pills work in various ways. Some increase your metabolism, helping your body burn more calories even at rest. Others reduce your appetite, helping control calorie intake. Some weight loss supplements even prevent the absorption of certain nutrients like fat, directly reducing calorie intake.

It's essential to choose the right weight loss pill that aligns with your body's needs and your weight loss goals. Each of the pills mentioned in this article - PhenQ, Leanbean, Phen24, Trimtone, and Crazybulk Winsol - offers unique benefits catered to the specific needs of women.

Whether it's PhenQ, which combines multiple weight loss benefits, Leanbean with its powerful appetite suppressant effects, Phen24 that works around the clock, Trimtone, which is specially designed for busy women, or Crazybulk Winsol that offers a safe alternative for bodybuilding supplements, these pills represent some of the best diet pills for women's weight loss.

Remember, weight loss pills should never replace a balanced diet and regular exercise, but rather supplement these efforts. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new weight loss regimen or supplement.

In conclusion, the fastest way for a woman to lose weight healthily is by adopting a balanced diet, exercising regularly, making necessary lifestyle changes, and potentially adding a safe and effective weight loss pill to the regimen if needed.

How Can I Slim my Body Without Exercise?

Slimming the body without exercise may seem like a challenge, but there are several viable strategies. These include modifications to diet, lifestyle, and the use of weight loss pills designed for females. While incorporating physical activity into your routine is always encouraged, these strategies can still promote weight loss if you're unable to exercise due to health reasons, time constraints, or personal preference.

Role of Diet

The first step towards slimming without exercise is to revise your dietary habits. As the old saying goes, "you are what you eat," and that's especially true when it comes to weight management. Eating nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods can significantly contribute to weight loss. Moreover, paying attention to portion sizes and reducing the consumption of processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats can make a notable difference.

Another dietary strategy is to eat more protein, which can boost metabolism and reduce hunger by promoting feelings of fullness. You should also prioritize fiber-rich foods, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, as they can slow the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream and prevent hunger spikes.

Lifestyle Modifications

Next, lifestyle modifications play a crucial role in weight management. For instance, staying hydrated helps maintain your body's balance of bodily fluids and can aid in weight loss. Sleep, too, is a critical, yet often overlooked factor in weight loss. Studies have shown that lack of sleep can interfere with metabolism and lead to weight gain.

Stress management is another important aspect to consider. Chronic stress can lead to overeating or unhealthy food choices, disrupting your weight loss efforts. Incorporating stress-reducing activities into your routine, such as meditation, deep breathing, or even a relaxing hobby, can help manage your stress levels and, in turn, assist in weight loss.

Use of Weight Loss Pills

Finally, using weight loss pills for women can be an effective strategy for slimming the body without exercise. When paired with a healthy diet and lifestyle modifications, these pills can boost weight loss results. It's important to understand that not all weight loss pills are created equal. The best weight loss pills for women work in tandem with the body's natural processes and are designed with a woman's unique biological needs in mind.

For example, PhenQ is one of the best diet pills for women's weight loss that provides multiple weight loss benefits, including fat burning, appetite suppression, and energy boosting. Leanbean, another top women weight loss pill, contains a well-researched blend of natural ingredients designed to curb cravings and increase metabolism. Trimtone, a weight loss pill specifically designed for women, triggers thermogenesis and accelerates metabolism, while also suppressing appetite.

Other notable weight loss supplements for females include Phen24, which offers a unique formula that works both day and night to align with your body's natural rhythms. Also, Crazybulk Winsol is perfect for women who wish to lose fat while retaining lean muscle mass.

Remember, these diet pills for women's weight loss should always be used in combination with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle changes for the best results. Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any new weight loss supplement to ensure it's a safe and suitable choice for you.

In summary, while exercise is beneficial for overall health and weight management, it's possible to slim your body without it. A combination of a healthy diet, lifestyle modifications, and the use of effective weight loss pills can help you achieve your weight loss goals. Always remember that everyone's body is unique, so what works for one person may not work for another. Therefore, finding a personalized approach that fits your lifestyle and preferences is key to sustainable weight loss.

Review of the Best Weight Loss Pills for Women

For women seeking an additional boost to their weight loss regime, turning to the most effective diet pill for women can provide significant benefits.

Let's take a closer look at five of the best weight loss pills for women currently on the market:

PhenQ Leanbean Phen24 Trimtone Crazybulk Winsol

We'll now take a closer look at these weight loss supplements for women in more detail.

What is PhenQ?

PhenQ is a powerful, all-in-one weight loss pill that targets multiple aspects of the weight loss process. It is made with high-quality, natural ingredients that are scientifically proven to help with weight loss. One of the appealing features of PhenQ is its 'multi-faceted' approach to weight loss. It aims to boost metabolism, burn stored fat, prevent fat production, and suppress appetite, giving women the comprehensive support they need to successfully lose weight.

How does it work?

PhenQ utilizes a unique blend of ingredients to achieve its effects:

α-Lacys Reset : This patented formula combines Alpha-Lipoic Acid and Cysteine, promoting thermogenesis and accelerating metabolism. It helps to burn fat more efficiently, contributing to weight loss.

Capsimax Powder : This blend of capsicum, caffeine, piperine, and niacin (vitamin B3) has strong thermogenic properties, helping to increase body temperature and burn more calories.

Chromium Picolinate : This essential mineral can control blood sugar levels and curb cravings for carbs and sugars, key contributors to weight gain.

Caffeine : It stimulates the nervous system, reduces fatigue, and improves mood and alertness. It also suppresses appetite and boosts the fat-burning process through thermogenesis.

Nopal: High in fiber, Nopal can give a sense of fullness, reducing the appetite. Additionally, it can aid in flushing out fluids from the tissues into the bloodstream, helping to combat fluid retention and bloating.

Pros and Cons of PhenQ

Pros:

Targets weight loss from multiple angles. Uses all-natural, scientifically-backed ingredients. Provides an energy boost. Free from side effects when used as directed.

Cons:

Contains caffeine, which may interfere with sleep if taken late in the day. Not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

2. Leanbean

What is Leanbean?

Leanbean is one of the top women's weight loss pills, specially formulated for the female body. It emphasizes natural ingredients and focuses on appetite suppression, making it easier to reduce calorie intake and lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way.

How does it work?

Leanbean combines a range of potent ingredients, each selected for their potential weight loss benefits:

Glucomannan : A dietary fiber that absorbs water and expands in your stomach, helping you to feel fuller for longer and reducing overall calorie intake.

Choline : Supports normal fat metabolism, which is essential for maintaining a healthy weight.

Chromium Picolinate : Helps regulate blood sugar levels and reduce cravings.

Vitamin B6 and B12 : These vitamins contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism, reducing feelings of tiredness and fatigue.

Chloride: Helps with digestion by producing hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which is essential for the breakdown of food.

Pros and Cons of Leanbean

Pros:

Specifically designed for women's weight loss needs. All-natural formula with scientifically backed ingredients. Vegan-friendly. Focused on appetite suppression for effective calorie control.

Cons:

Requires taking six capsules per day, which may not be convenient

3. Phen24

What is Phen24?

Phen24 is a unique weight loss pill that works around the clock, divided into two formulas: a daytime pill and a nighttime pill. This 24-hour approach makes it one of the top women weight loss pills, aiming to boost metabolism, burn calories, and suppress appetite during the day, while promoting restful sleep and reducing evening cravings at night.

How does it work?

Phen24 Day and Phen24 Night have distinct compositions to address weight loss effectively throughout the day:

Phen24 Day combines caffeine, guarana extract, and cayenne powder to increase your metabolism and energy levels, and iodine to improve thyroid function for better metabolism.

Phen24 Night includes green tea extract and glucomannan to maintain the fat-burning process without the need for stimulants, which might disrupt sleep. It also contains chromium picolinate for better nutrient absorption and biotin to prevent fat storage.

Pros and Cons of Phen24

Pros:

24-hour weight loss support. Targets different aspects of weight loss, including metabolism boost, hunger suppression, and improved sleep. Contains natural, scientifically backed ingredients.

Cons:

Not suitable for individuals with caffeine sensitivity due to its caffeine content. Requires consistent usage for optimal results.

4. Trimtone

What is Trimtone?

Trimtone is a newly launched natural fat burner for women. Its primary aim is to burn fat, reduce appetite, and boost metabolism.

How does it work?

Trimtone uses an effective blend of ingredients to stimulate weight loss:

Caffeine : A popular thermogenic that boosts fat burning and curbs appetite.

Green Coffee : Rich in chlorogenic acid, green coffee reduces the amount of fat and glucose absorbed when you eat.

Green Tea : Accelerates metabolism and fat oxidation, and also supports hormone regulators that send signals to break down fat.

Glucomannan : A dietary fiber that helps to make you feel fuller for longer, reducing food intake.

Grains of Paradise: A herb from the ginger family that helps your body to burn brown adipose tissue, a type of fat that generates heat by burning calories.

Pros and Cons of Trimtone

Pros:

All-natural formula. Promotes thermogenic fat burning. Only one capsule needed per day.

Cons:

Contains caffeine, which may not suit everyone. Only available through the official website.

5. Crazybulk Winsol

What is Crazybulk Winsol?

Crazybulk Winsol is a safe and legal alternative to the steroid Winstrol. It is designed for use during cutting cycles, to retain lean muscle and sculpt the perfect beach physique.

How does it work?

Winsol combines several active ingredients to achieve its effects:

Acetyl-L-Carnitine : Carries fatty acids into your cells to be used for energy, helping you to burn fat and avoid muscle loss during cutting cycles.

Choline : Helps with muscle movement, learning, and memory. It also maintains the structure of cellular membranes and aids in the transmission of signals in the brain.

Wild Yam Root : Can help regulate hormones and reduce inflammation and fatigue.

DMAE : Boosts brain function, reduces wrinkles, and improves mood and energy.

Safflower Oil: Contains linoleic acid which can help prevent heart disease and reduce inflammation.

Pros and Cons of Crazybulk Winsol

Pros:

Legal and safe alternative to Winstrol. Promotes fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass. Increases vascularity for ripped physique.

Cons:

Not suitable for individuals allergic to safflower oil. Not suitable for vegetarians or vegans due to gelatin capsules. Can only be purchased through the official website.

Conclusion

Weight loss can be a daunting task for many women. Whether it's losing post-pregnancy weight, managing weight during menopause, or just aiming for a healthier lifestyle, the journey often demands a multifaceted approach. This is where the best weight loss pills for women come into play.

PhenQ, Leanbean, Phen24, Trimtone, and Crazybulk Winsol have demonstrated themselves as effective companions in the weight loss journey. These diet pills for women's weight loss combine various natural ingredients that assist in burning fat, suppressing appetite, boosting metabolism, and even improving sleep.

However, it's essential to remember that these pills are not magic bullets. They are best and most safely used when complemented with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and an overall healthy lifestyle. Also, given that each woman's body is unique, it's crucial to find a supplement that aligns with your specific health status and weight loss goals.

Remember, PhenQ is a versatile supplement that aids in fat burning, blocks fat production, and suppresses appetite. Leanbean is specifically designed for women, focusing on appetite suppression with a caffeine-free formula. Phen24 offers a unique 24-hour approach, supporting weight loss both day and night, while Trimtone's natural formulation promotes thermogenic fat burning with just one capsule a day.

Crazybulk Winsol is a slightly different product as it's intended for use during cutting cycles to retain lean, quality muscle and to sculpt the perfect beach physique. However, it's still a valid option for women aiming for a toned look without the harsh side effects of traditional steroids.

The above weight loss pills for women can indeed provide a significant boost to your weight loss efforts. They can help you overcome plateaus, get the most out of your workouts, and keep you motivated on your weight loss journey. Yet, it's essential to use them responsibly, and always consider your doctor's advice before starting any new supplement regime.

Choosing the best diet pills for women to lose weight is a personal decision and one that should be made with thorough research and consideration. By understanding the ingredients and how they work, you can make an informed decision that suits your needs and health goals.

